The global cell culture media market is projected to USD USD 10.3 billion by 2026 from USD 4.9 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 16.0 % between 2021 and 2026

On the other hand, the high cost of cell biology research is restraining the growth of this market.



The serum-free media segmentaccounted for the highest growth rate in the cell culturemedia market, bytype, during the forecast period

In 2020, the serum-free media segment accounted for the largest share of the market. This can be attributed to the advantages of serum-free media over other types of media, including consistent performance, increased growth & productivity, better control over physiological responsiveness, and reduced risk of contamination by serum-borne adventitious agents in cell culture.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), Corning Incorporated (US), FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Inc. (Japan), Lonza Group AG (Switzerland), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), MiltenyiBiotec (Germany), HiMedia Laboratories Pvt. Ltd. (India), STEMCELL Technologies Inc. (Canada), Biologos LLC (US), Cell Applications, Inc. (US)are some of the major players operating in the cell culturemedia market.



Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing regionin thecell culturemedia market

Thecell culturemedia market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific,Latin America (LATAM) and Middle East and Africa (MEA). The Asia Pacific market is expected to register the highest CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period. The growing geriatric population, favorable regulatory guidelines, government support for cell culture-based vaccine production, low manufacturing costs, and the growing focus of global market players on emerging Asian economies are the major factors contributing to the growth of the cell culture media market in the Asia Pacific.



