First 3nm ASIC Miners break Cryptocurrency Market

New York, NY, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global crypto market has recently experienced a huge disruption following the launch of the first ever 3nm ASIC Miners by BITMANU. The company’s three mining rigs BM1, BM2, and BM Pro miners are extraordinarily powerful, and offer hash rates that have never been delivered by any other product. Many high level crypto miners as well as newbies are now turning to BITMANU miners to earn lucrative profits in quick time.





Hash Rates:

BM1: Bitcoin 380 TH/s, Litecoin 40 GH/s, Ethereum 2.5 GH/s, Monero 3 MH/s

BM2: Bitcoin 610 TH/s, Litecoin 64 GH/s, Ethereum 4 GH/s, Monero 5 MH/s

BM Pro: Bitcoin 1950 TH/s, Litecoin 200 GH/s, Ethereum 13 GH/s, Monero 16 MH/s

Another highlight of these three miners is their low power consumptions of 650W, 850W, and 2200W. All of them are suitable for crypto mining at home because they generate very little heat and noise. A large majority of users have been able to recover their investments completely within just one month.

Profitability:

BM 1: Bitcoin ($3k), Litecoin ($4k), Ethereum ($5k), and Monero ($6k).

BM2: Bitcoin ($6k), Litecoin ($7k), Ethereum ($7.5k), and Monero ($9k).

BM Pro: Bitcoin ($18k), Litecoin ($20k), Ethereum ($22k), and Monero ($27k).

In spite of their robust architecture and performance, the mining rigs from BITMANU are exceptionally simple to use and have moderate system requirements. All these miners are delivered preconfigured and it is possible to start mining just by plugging them to a power socket. All customers of the company are also granted free access to its mining pool. Moreover, unlike any other products available in the market, BITMANU miners can function optimally with a moderate minimum internet speed of 10 KB/s.

To find out more about BITMANU miners, please visit https://bitmanu.com/



About BITMANU: BITMANU is a manufacturing company created, owned, and managed by a team of investors and noted crypto industry experts dedicated to bringing the benefits of latest technological innovations to the public. The company offers a stunning range of crypto miners that offer superfast return on investment, and can be set up and used by all regardless of their experience and knowledge.