SECURA Selects Betterview to Improve Risk Mitigation

SAN FRANCISCO, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Betterview, an InsurTech provider of actionable property intelligence to property and casualty (P&C) insurance companies, is pleased to announce that SECURA Insurance (SECURA) has selected Betterview and the company’s Property Intelligence Platform to strengthen internal risk mitigation capabilities as applicable for new business and renewals.



SECURA, founded in 1900, provides coverages for businesses, homes and autos, farms, agribusinesses, and non-profits in 13 states. Conscious of swift competition, market pressures, and the need to create a top-quality customer experience, SECURA is constantly evaluating processes and implementing new technologies. In an effort to continue to improve efficiency, speed-to-market, and profitability SECURA selected the Betterview Platform.

“The flexibility of the Betterview Platform allows us to flag specific properties that need the most attention based on business rules that we establish ourselves,” said Marty Arnold, senior vice president and chief underwriting officer for SECURA. “It gives us the ability to take action on properties that need it – be that an inspection, or maybe a premium adjustment – while fast tracking solid risks. It really puts the power in the hands of our underwriters, saving them time and helping them manage bad risks that were previously undetectable.”

Betterview's Property Intelligence Platform provides P&C insurers with actionable insights based on a combination of geospatial imagery, computer vision models, and trusted third-party data from the company’s vendor marketplace, PartnerHub. The tools embedded in the Betterview Platform, including the recently-announced Defensible Space tool, help insurers, like SECURA, predict and prevent losses, streamline underwriter efficiency, and better engage with customers.

“SECURA’s mission is to make insurance genuine, and that’s something that really resonates with us,” said Neil Weiss, sales director for Betterview. “We believe that the insurance industry thrives on genuine connections between insurers, agents, underwriters, and the insured. If our technology can help SECURA build a more trusting, transparent relationship between those stakeholders – and even to predict and prevent major losses – then we will have done our job.”

Betterview is the Property Intelligence & Risk Management Platform that leading P&C insurance companies depend on to identify and mitigate risk, improve operational and inspection efficiency, and build a more transparent customer experience throughout the policy lifecycle. By empowering insurers to automate pricing, underwriting, and renewal while focusing strategic action on critical properties, Betterview is transforming the insurance industry from Repair and Replace to Predict and Prevent. For more information, please visit www.betterview.com .

SECURA Insurance, headquartered in Neenah, Wis., is a regional group of property-casualty insurance companies operating in 13 states. Approximately 550 independent insurance agents represent the group, which provides a broad range of competitive commercial, personal, farm, nonprofit, and special events products. SECURA Insurance is known for providing exceptional service to its agents and policyholders since 1900, and is rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best for its excellent ability to meet policyholder obligations. It is a Ward’s Top 50 company for outstanding results in financial performance and consistency over a five-year period, and it is a certified Great Place to Work. Visit www.secura.net to learn more.

