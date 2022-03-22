Global Fuel Cell Buses Market Size - Forecasts to 2027

Brooklyn, New York, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Fuel Cell Buses Market is projected to grow at a CAGR value of 67.1% from 2022 to 2027. The key factors positively impacting the growth of the fuel cell buses market include rapidly rising environmental pollution concerns, increasing level of air pollution in developing regions, rising demand for zero-emission public transport vehicles by various government bodies, an increasing number of funding programs for launching and supporting production scale of electric buses, and rising government initiatives for launching hydrogen fuel cell infrastructures.







Key Market Insights

The proton exchange membrane fuel cells segment is expected to grow the fastest in the forecast period [2022-2027] as per the technology outlook

As per the power output, the <150 KW segment is expected to grow the fastest in the forecast period

The 30-foot transit buses segment is expected to grow the fastest in the forecast period, as per the transit bus model outlook

Europe will have a dominant share in the global fuel cell buses market from 2022 to 2027

Tata Motors Limited, Thor Industries, Irisbus, Cummins Inc., Ballard Power Systems, NovaBus Corporation, New Flyer Industries Ltd, EvoBus, MAN, Van Hool, Hino Motors Ltd., and SunLine Transit Agency among others are the key players in the fuel cell buses market

Fuji Electric, Ballard Power Systems, UTC, Hydrogenics, Nuvera, and Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH among others are the key players in the fuel cell manufacturers market.





Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022 - 2027)

Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells

Direct Methanol Fuel Cells

Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells

Zinc-Air Fuel Cells

Solid Oxide Fuel Cells



Power Output Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022 - 2027)

<150 KW

150–250 KW

>250 KW



Transit Bus Models Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022 - 2027)

30 Foot Transit Buses

40 Foot Transit Buses

60 Foot Transit Buses



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Central & South America



Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA





