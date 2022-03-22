Global Fuel Cell Buses Market Size - Forecasts to 2027

Brooklyn, New York, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Fuel Cell Buses Market is projected to grow at a CAGR value of 67.1% from 2022 to 2027. The key factors positively impacting the growth of the fuel cell buses market include rapidly rising environmental pollution concerns, increasing level of air pollution in developing regions, rising demand for zero-emission public transport vehicles by various government bodies, an increasing number of funding programs for launching and supporting production scale of electric buses, and rising government initiatives for launching hydrogen fuel cell infrastructures.
Browse 151 Market Data Tables and 111 Figures spread through 181 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Fuel Cell Buses Market - Forecast to 2027”
Key Market Insights
- The proton exchange membrane fuel cells segment is expected to grow the fastest in the forecast period [2022-2027] as per the technology outlook
- As per the power output, the <150 KW segment is expected to grow the fastest in the forecast period
- The 30-foot transit buses segment is expected to grow the fastest in the forecast period, as per the transit bus model outlook
- Europe will have a dominant share in the global fuel cell buses market from 2022 to 2027
- Tata Motors Limited, Thor Industries, Irisbus, Cummins Inc., Ballard Power Systems, NovaBus Corporation, New Flyer Industries Ltd, EvoBus, MAN, Van Hool, Hino Motors Ltd., and SunLine Transit Agency among others are the key players in the fuel cell buses market
- Fuji Electric, Ballard Power Systems, UTC, Hydrogenics, Nuvera, and Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH among others are the key players in the fuel cell manufacturers market.
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022 - 2027)
- Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells
- Direct Methanol Fuel Cells
- Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells
- Zinc-Air Fuel Cells
- Solid Oxide Fuel Cells
Power Output Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022 - 2027)
- <150 KW
- 150–250 KW
- >250 KW
Transit Bus Models Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022 - 2027)
- 30 Foot Transit Buses
- 40 Foot Transit Buses
- 60 Foot Transit Buses
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
