Atlanta, Georgia based Cannabis Dispensary, ATLRx, Begin Selling Hemp-Derived Delta-9 THC Gummies

ATLANTA, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATLRx, one of the leading cannabis dispensaries has recently been under the spotlight for two separate milestones. ATLRx began its journey as an e-commerce business, rapidly growing into two retail fronts and a warehouse and pick-up center. ATLRx has stood out by embracing recreational states’ compliance and regulations procedures such as Colorado and Oregon—encouraging other companies to hold themselves accountable in an unregulated CBD industry. Forbes Magazine recognized their most recent achievement for having one of the Top Ten Delta-8 THC Gummies in the nation for 2022. Writer Sophie Saint Thomas has this to say about ATLRx 60mg Delta-8 Gummies:



“ATLRx’s gummies are heaven on earth for the delta-8 lover who enjoys a larger dose.”- Sophie Saint Thomas of Forbe’s Magazine

ATLRx advocates for transparency, believing everyone deserves to know what they’re consuming is safe. They do so by creating QR Codes that take you directly to your DEA-lab certified test of the product’s exact batch. With each purchase, you are provided a notice for law enforcement to show it is a federally legal product and a dosing guide for every single psychoactive product for your reassurance.

ATLRx has a vast and eclectic variety of alternate cannabinoids, including CBD . The alternative cannabinoids they carry include Delta 8 THC, Delta 10 THC, THC-O, THCv, and HHC. Now, the cannabis dispensary is carrying Hemp-Derived Delta-9 THC, perplexing lawmakers and those alike with the cannabinoids legality. Hemp-derived cannabinoids always begin with CBD until isomerization takes place— sliding the cannabinoids into the grey area of the Federal Farm Bill.

According to the Federal Farm Bill of 2018, any hemp derivative that maintains a dry weight of 0.3% Delta-9 THC is legal. Anything beyond that 0.3% threshold would be listed as a Controlled Substance List. ATLRx’s Hemp-Derived Delta-9 THC gummies meet the federal regulations and procedures. Each gummy contains 11.6 milligrams, surpassing Colorado’s 10mg limit for each THC edible. The CBD industry has evolved into the alternate cannabinoid industry, paving a way towards legalization—while still providing the same cannabinoid.

Visit ATLRx.com for more information about their products and franchise opportunities. ATLRx can also be contacted via Instagram @Atlanta.Rx or e-mail at info@atlrx.com.