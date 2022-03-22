Grieg Seafood ASA: Mandatory Notification of Trade - primary insider

Grieg Seafood ASA have on 22 March 2022 acquired 2 045 Grieg Seafood ASA shares at NOK 112.106 per share.

2 045 shares have been further sold to Marvin D. Boschman, Managing Director of Grieg Seafood BC Ltd. for NOK 112.106 per share. Grieg Seafood ASA have 1 132 981 Grieg Seafood shares before and after the transaction.

Boschman is part of Grieg Seafood ASA’s synthetic share option program, and in this connection, he has an obligation to hold shares in Grieg Seafood ASA.

Total shareholding after this share purchase for Marvin D. Boschman is 13 626 shares.





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and art. 19 of the market abuse regulation.