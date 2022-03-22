TSSA Wins 5-Star Safety Cultures Award

Toronto, Ontario, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA) is pleased to announce that it is one of 21 companies being honoured by Canadian Occupational Safety (COS) magazine with a 2022 5-Star Safety Cultures Award. This award shines a spotlight on organizations that have proven their commitment to a strong safety culture time and time again.

“TSSA has engrained safety in every aspect of its business culture,” said Maïa Foulis, Editor, COS magazine. “I commend the organization for its efforts to ensure that all of its employees – at every level – understand the importance of safe behaviours.”

After being identified as a nominee by COS magazine, TSSA was shortlisted as a finalist for the award following the completion of an in-depth submission detailing TSSA’s safety programs initiated in the past year. In the second qualifying round, a random group of TSSA employees completed a safety culture satisfaction survey and gave TSSA an overall satisfaction rating of more than 80 per cent.

“TSSA’s Executive Leadership Team takes great pride in the knowledge that TSSA employees view themselves and the organization as Canadian safety leaders and innovators,” said Bonnie Rose, President and CEO, TSSA. “Being recognized as a 5-Star Safety Cultures Award winner validates the efforts we have made to establish a culture of leadership, accountability and teamwork throughout our organization.”

Since 2018, TSSA has been undergoing a complete organizational transformation to become a more modern Outcome-Based Regulator that relies on data to understand risk and drive decision-making and takes a risk-informed approach to safety oversight. Enhancing TSSA’s internal safety culture has been essential to the organization realizing its transformation.

Rose shares more about TSSA’s safety culture and what the Canadian safety landscape looks like in 2022 in a COS feature article highlighting the award winners.

About TSSA

Throughout Ontario, the Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA) enforces provincial safety regulations and enhances public safety. TSSA regulates the safety of amusement devices, boilers and pressure vessels, elevating devices, fuels, operating engineers, and ski lifts. Its range of safety services include public education, certification, licensing and registration, engineering design review, inspections, investigations, safety management consultation, compliance support, enforcement, and prosecution activities. For more information, please visit www.tssa.org.

-30-

Attachment