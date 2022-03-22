Global ERP Software for Seed Business Market Size

Brooklyn, New York, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global ERP Software for Seed Business Market will grow at a CAGR value of 10.2% from 2022 to 2027. Benefits such as the increased capacity to deliver new information system functionality, improved productivity and competitiveness, increased interaction between organizations with suppliers and customers in a long-term plan, and enhanced customer versatility by strapping customers to ERP systems are some of the variables influencing the market growth.
Key Market Insights
- The solutions segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the ERP Software for Seed Business market from 2022 to 2027 as per the component outlook
- The seed quality control segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the ERP Software for Seed Business market from 2022 to 2027 as per the application outlook
- The small and medium-sized agribusinesses segment is expected to be the largest segment in the ERP Software for Seed Business market from 2022 to 2027 as per the agribusiness size outlook
- North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico) will have a dominant share in the global ERP Software for Seed Business market from 2022 to 2027
- Amity Software, SourceEdge Software Technologies Pvt Ltd, Proceed Software, Primetics Seed, SeedERP, Accounting Seed, ABS Seed, Krisol InfoSoft, CropIn, PanAgro, InfoSys, Aahaar ERP, BizNext ERP, Strinos, Cloud Mentor, SeedWare, Agri-ERP, GoSeed, Blue Link ERP, Expedien eSolutions, among others are the key players in the ERP software for seed business market.
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022 - 2027)
- Solutions
- Services
Agribusiness Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022 - 2027)
- Large Agribusinesses
- Small and Medium-sized Agribusinesses
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022 - 2027)
- Complete Crop Management
- Seed Quality Control
- Inventory
- Sales and Order Management
- Finance and Accounting
- Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
