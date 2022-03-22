One World Universe Inc. Partners with Friends with Business Inc. to Streamline Business Services and Registrations for Start-Up Companies

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- One World Universe Inc. (OTC: OWUV), a publicly traded company that invests in sports related businesses, distressed assets, business opportunities within emerging industries such as the Metaverse, and providing humanitarian efforts in over 185 countries, has entered into a partnership with Friends with Business Inc. to assist new businesses register their companies and provide a one-stop-shop for business services.



Friends with Business Inc. will not only provide seamless state registration for new businesses, but it will also be a portal for current businesses to sell their services (i.e. registered agents, accountants, web designers, lawyers, etc.) to start-up companies. The massive increase in start-up companies and decrease in throughput for registrations and services provided, has led to an unpassable opportunity for One World Universe Inc. With the expertise of One World Universe’s Executive Team and the advanced business plan and portal of Friends with Business Inc., new business owners will be able to start their companies from the ground up in a fraction of the time and cost. One World Universe, Inc. is extremely proud of Friends with Business Inc. and is beyond excited for the opportunities that will come with this partnership.

One World Universe Inc. sees immense potential for future revenues with this newfound partnership and believes they will be able to create long-term working relationships with start-up businesses after services are proven to be quick, cost-effective, and seamless. These relationships can turn into additional services for One World Universe, Inc. by uplisting companies, through Dysfunctional Rehabilitation, to be a publicly traded company when requirements are met, and companies choose to do so. One World Universe Inc. is pleased to announce they have funded Friends with Business Inc. with enough capital to have services on stand-by and the website launch in April 2022.

“Meeting with the Friends with Business Team was an experience I will never forget! I have run multiple companies and created countless start-up businesses over my lifetime. They all differ in many ways, but the process of starting a company remained the same tedious process . . . until now. Friends with Business Inc. has proven that starting a company doesn’t need to be a hassle. The process is simple and provides the exact services required to let new business owners spend less time on paperwork and more time focusing on their business objectives. I am truly proud to be a part of this business and hope our valued shareholders feel the same way.” – Jerry C. Craig, CEO of One World Universe Inc.

We look forward to the website launch of Friends with Business in April 2022 and will provide additional updates closer to the launch.

About One World Universe, Inc.

One World Universe (OTC: OWUV) is a California corporation whose mission driven business is implementing global humanitarian efforts through the profits generated from the sales of products and services to improve people's lives living in the harshest environments and their communities. Our company has contributed valuable resources such as access to (PPE) personal protective equipment, medications, vaccines, and educational support programs where play and basic necessities are essential.

