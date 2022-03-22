Women's Quilted Black Bomber Jacket Canada - Frank And Oak's Sustainable Waterproof Range Launched

Montreal, Quebec, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The Skyline reversible bomber collection for women is one of Frank And Oak’s flagship products. It is currently available online and those interested in the black or cappuccino variants of the bomber can view it by heading over to the link: https://ca.frankandoak.com/products/the-skyline-reversible-bomber-in-black-2410136-002?

The Skyline reversible bomber for women is available in 4 different colours – black, rosin, cappuccino, and dark green. It also comes in 5 different sizes – XS, S, M, L, and XL. The jacket is reversible as it can be worn inside-out, providing the wearer with more styling options. One side of the jacket features a diamond-shaped quilted texture, two welt side pockets with zipper closure, and a patch pocket at the chest. The other side features a smooth finish with two lower seam pockets on each side. The wearer can choose the look they want to go for based on what they find most appealing.

A spokesperson for the company said, “We are proud of what we have achieved with our lineup of environment-friendly and ecologically conscious products. The Skyline reversible bomber for women is made from 53% recycled polyester sourced from discarded materials, and 47% polyester. Even the lining and labels on the jacket are made from recycled polyester. We use NATULON® zipper tapes that are made from recycled materials including PBT, PET, and POM, using a chemical process that facilitates further recycling. We hope that these minute but critical design choices will convey how serious we are about creating products that are sustainable and work for the environment’s greater good, unlike other popular multinational fashion brands.”

The materials used serve the wearer during adverse weather conditions. The jacket is wind- and water-resistant as the dense fabric that it is built out of resists the penetration of water to some degree and stays durably sheltered from the wind. The combination of both a DWR (durable water-resistant) coating and sealed seams means the garment is waterproof even under constant heavy rainfall. The garment is also built to be machine washable ensuring that the buyer doesn’t have to get it frequently cleaned at the dry cleaners and can do so in a washing machine from the comfort of their home.

As previously announced, the jacket uses Thermore® insulation, made from recycled post-consumer plastic bottles. It has an insulating filling that offers an eco-friendly and cruelty-free alternative to natural down. Its recycled polyester material gives excellent protection even in extreme conditions whilst also being more durable than natural outwear materials tend to be. It is less bulky and more lightweight than most natural materials and performs better than natural down when wet.

A review on the jacket’s product page praises its capabilities for providing warmth. “I didn't realize how warm and thick this was going to be. I thought it would be more like an inside layer, but it's really going to take the place of a winter jacket for me.” Another 5-star review highlights the jacket’s versatility. “I was so excited to receive this jacket and upon first trying it on I fell in love. Shipping was fast and the packaging is great. The piece itself is beautifully made, warm, functional and the colour is absolutely stunning! It's more versatile than I imagined it would be, especially if you like to wear earth tones and neutrals. Easy to dress up or down. Highly, highly recommend.”

https://vimeo.com/656826336

Those interested in other colours can check out the rosin variant of the Skyline reversible bomber for women by heading over to the link: https://ca.frankandoak.com/pages/smart-layer-outerwear-ww?

###

For more information about Frank And Oak, contact the company here:



Frank And Oak

Anne Gael Plante

+1-514-889-8701

anne-gael.plante@frankandoak.com

702 St-Viateur E, Suite 702,

Montréal, QC H2T 1A8,

Canada