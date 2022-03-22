UNCF and Entertainment Tonight Co-Host Kevin Frazier Join Forces to Help Raise Funds for HBCUs

Washington, D.C., March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNCF (United Negro College Fund) today announced that Kevin Frazier, co-host of Entertainment Tonight (ET!) and the founder and owner of the urban entertainment website HipHollywood.com will serve as a national advocate for increased funding and support for historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs).

“This month, I am honored to serve as a leading ambassador for UNCF. Not only did most of my family attend HBCU’s but I had the opportunity to attend two as well. As a long-time advocate of equity and education, I am elated to step up and support this organization. In these unprecedented times, we must continue to educate our students for the challenges ahead and to guarantee that they get the education that they deserve to have careers that will enrich them and prepare them for leadership. As we prepare for the future, we must make certain that our nation’s HBCUs are not merely sustained but now—more than ever before—are strengthened for the work to come,” said Frazier.

In a promotional taped message, Frazier continued, “For more than 77 years, UNCF has worked tirelessly to ensure that HBCUs have the resources they require, but our work is not done. As we look to the future, we need to double down our efforts.”

We urge advocates to join us this March at one of UNCF’s galas taking place across the country. Donors, allies and champions are stepping up in cities like Hampton Roads, Philadelphia, Dallas, Miami, New York and New Orleans to celebrate HBCUs and also fund the next generation of students.

“We are thrilled to have Kevin Frazier to serve as our national UNCF advocate on HBCUs during what we affectionately call ‘March Madness’. Despite decades of financial neglect, racial injustice and inequality, HBCUs have continued to be incubators for cultivating leaders and influencers of the past, present and future,” said UNCF Executive Vice President and Chief Development Officer Maurice E. Jenkins, Jr.

“During our more than 77 years of existence, UNCF has consistently helped to fuel that progress. Kevin Frazier will help us to speak truth to power about the ever-present resilience of HBCU graduates and the need to support the HBCU legacy in this time of uncertainty,” Jenkins noted.

To learn more about the dates, times and locations for UNCF galas during March Madness, visit www.uncf.org/events.



About UNCF

UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students’ education and development through scholarships and other programs, supports and strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. UNCF institutions and other historically Black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding nearly 20% of African American baccalaureate degrees. UNCF administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 60,000 students at over 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized trademark, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Twitter at @UNCF.