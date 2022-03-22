English Finnish

The Board of Directors of NoHo Partners Plc has resolved to extend the third earning period of the incentive plan for the key employees of the company



NoHo Partners Plc published on 30 November 2021 information on the extension of the long-term share-based incentive plan for the key employees and on the third earning period of the long-term incentive plan.



NoHo Partners Plc's Board of Directors has resolved to extend the third earning period of the long-term incentive plan for the company's key employees due to restaurant restrictions tightened in December 2021. The third earning period shall be 16 months, starting on 1 December 2021, and ending on 31 March 2023.



According to the previous decision a maximum of 281.828 reward shares could be awarded for the third earning period. The value of the maximum reward at the average share price on the trading day preceding this stock exchange release would be approximately MEUR 2.3. The Board of Directors estimates that if the reward is fully paid in shares, the maximum dilutive effect on the number of the company’s registered shares for the third earning period is 1.44%.



NoHo Partners Plc is a Finnish group established in 1996, specialising in restaurant services. The company, which was listed on NASDAQ Helsinki in 2013 and became the first Finnish listed restaurant company, has continued to grow strongly throughout its history. The Group companies include some 250 restaurants in Finland, Denmark and Norway. The well-known restaurant concepts of the company include Elite, Savoy, Teatteri, Stefan’s Steakhouse, Palace, Löyly, Hanko Sushi, Friends & Brgrs and Cock’s & Cows. Depending on the season, the Group employs approximately 2,100 people converted into full-time employees. The Group aims to achieve turnover of MEUR 400 by the end of 2024. The company’s vision is to be the leading restaurant company in Northern Europe.