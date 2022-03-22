Leostream Corporation Ranks No. 85 on Inc. Magazine's List of the Northeast Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

WALTHAM, Mass., March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc. magazine has revealed that Leostream Corporation is No. 85 on its third annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Northeast list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies based in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Vermont.

"Leostream is proud to be included in this distinguished list, and we're thankful to the new and long-standing customers who contributed to our growth. We promise to continue to support you, our customers, as your define the future of work, and look forward to many more years of growth solving the difficult problems surrounding remote access for the enterprise."

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Northeast region. Between 2018 and 2020, these 124 private companies had an average growth rate of 208% percent and, in 2020 alone, they added 5,010 jobs and nearly $2.7 billion to the Northeast region's economy. Companies based in the New York City and Boston areas had the highest growth rate overall.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals Northeast, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/northeast.

"This year's Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America's off-the-charts growth companies. They're disrupters and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you'll be hearing about for years to come," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc.

Leostream provides the critical remote desktop connection management technology required for organizations to build successful large-scale remote access solutions. The Leostream Platform has proven to be one of the world's most robust desktop connection management platforms with a remote access feature that allows today's enterprises to choose the best-of-breed components to satisfy their complex security, cost, and flexibility needs.

Media Contact: Randy Foster, rfoster@leostream.com

Related Images











Image 1: Leostream Remote Access Logo





Leostream provides the critical remote desktop connection management technology required for organizations to build successful large-scale remote access solutions.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment