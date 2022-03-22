REMINDER: Leading LPG, LNG, Crude and Product Shipping Companies Presenting at Capital Link’s 16th Annual International Shipping Forum

2 Days – 18 Sessions – 39 Shipping Companies – 75 Speakers
NEW YORK, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Link will be hosting its 16th Annual International Shipping Forum as a digital event on Monday & Tuesday, March 28-29, 2022 from 8:30am – 3:00pm EST. The event is organized in partnership with Citi, and in cooperation with Nasdaq & NYSE.
The conference will feature senior executives from leading maritime companies, financiers and industry participants who will discuss trends, development and the outlook of the various shipping market segments and will also cover topics of critical interest to the shipping industry.
Keynote Speaker – Mr. Andreas Sohmen-Pao, Chairman of BW Group
1x1 meetings between shipping companies and institutional investors are available by video and audio conferencing. Please send all requests to meetings@capitallink.com
SHIPPING SECTOR PANEL DISCUSSIONS
The panels will discuss the latest trends, developments and outlook in the specific shipping sector focusing, among other, on demand and supply fundamentals, the global energy markets, operational and commercial issues, freight rates, asset values, and more.
CRUDE TANKERS SHIPPING SECTOR PANEL
DAY 1: Monday, March 28, 2022 | 11:30 am – 12:20 pm EST
Moderator: Mr. Christian Wetherbee, Managing Director, Transportation & Shipping Research – Citi Research
Panelists:
- Mr. Hugo de Stoop, CEO - Euronav (NYSE:EURN)
- Mr. Lars Barstad, CEO - Frontline Management (NYSE:FRO)
- Ms. Lois Zabrocky, CEO - International Seaways (NYSE:INSW)
- Mr. Robert Burke, Partner & CEO - Ridgebury Tankers
- Dr. Nikos P. Tsakos, CEO – TEN Ltd. (NYSE:TNP)
LPG SECTOR PANEL
DAY 1: Monday, March 28, 2022 – 1:15 pm – 2:00 pm EST
Moderator: Mr. Ben Nolan, Head of Maritime Research – Stifel
Panelists:
- Mr. Oystein Kalleklev, Executive Chairman – Avance Gas
- Mr. John Lycouris, CEO - Dorian LPG (USA) LLC (NYSE:LPG)
- Mr. Oeyvind Lindeman, Chief Commercial Officer – Navigator Holdings Corp. (NYSE: NVGS)
- Mr. Harry Vafias, CEO – StealthGas
PRODUCT TANKERS SECTOR PANEL
DAY 2: Tuesday, March 29, 2022 - 9:55 am – 10:50 am EST
Moderator: Mr. Omar Nokta, Head of US Securities – Clarksons Platou
Panelists:
- Mr. Anthony Gurnee, Founder and CEO - Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC)
- Mr. Carlos Balestra Di Mottola, CFO - d'Amico International Shipping S.A.
- Mr. Mikael Skov, CEO - Hafnia
- Mr. Valentios (Eddie) Valentis, CEO, Pyxis Tankers
- Mr. Robert Bugbee, President – Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG)
- Mr. Jacob Meldgaard, CEO - TORM
LNG SECTOR PANEL
DAY 2: Tuesday, March 29, 2022 – 12:20 pm – 1:10 pm EST
Moderator: Mr. Christian Wetherbee, Managing Director, Transportation & Shipping Research – Citi Research
Panelists:
- Mr. Spyros Leoussis, Chief Commercial Officer – Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: CPLP)
- Mr. Oyestein Kalleklev, CEO - FLEX LNG (NYSE: FLNG)
- Mr. Paolo Enoizi, CEO - GasLog Partners LP (NYSE: GLOP)
- Mr. Karl Fredrik Staubo, CEO - Golar LNG (NASDAQ: GLNG) & Cool Co.
AGENDA TOPICS
KEYNOTE ADDRESS - LEADERS OF CHANGE – Leading The Maritime Sector Into The Future
- Mr. Andreas Sohmen Pao, Chairman of BW Group
SPOTLIGHT ON DANAOS CORPORATION
- 1x1 Discussion with Dr. John Coustas, CEO - Danaos Corporation
MARKETS & INDUSTRY
- US Equity Market Update & Current Geopolitical Landscape
- Shipping & The Environment - Pathways To A Low Carbon Future
- Ship Finance – The Financier’s Perspective
- Sanctions 2022 – Navigating Through Geopolitical Turmoil
- Ship Finance – The Shipowners’ Perspective
- Addressing The Impact of The Ukrainian Crisis On Crewing & Shipping – Exacerbating The Global Crewing Shortage
- Global Economy & Shipping: A Symbiotic Relationship – Facing New Geopolitical Challenges
- Company Strategy & Capital Allocation
- Optimizing ESG & Sustainability Reporting – Meeting Regulatory & Market Benchmarks
- Capital Markets & Shipping
- Analyst Panel
SHIPPING SECTORS - TRENDS & OUTLOOK
- Dry Bulk
- Container
- Crude Oil Tanker
- Product Tanker
- LNG
- LPG
FORUM OVERVIEW AND STRUCTURE
Traditionally the event is held at The Metropolitan Club and welcomes global industry leaders and top-level delegates. The digital format of the event allows for an even larger speaker and delegate roster and caliber.
Forum highlights:
- Presentations/panel sessions will be delivered in real time video format
- Latest industry and financial reports, white papers, company videos, latest presentations and more can be viewed on demand or saved into your briefcase and reviewed at your convenience
- Request 1x1 meetings with shipping companies and sponsors
- Shipping Company meetings reserved for institutional investors
- Meetings will be conducted by videoconferencing or conference calls
TARGET AUDIENCE
The target audience includes institutional investors and analysts, private equity investors, commercial and investment bankers, financial advisors, financial and trade media, and other qualified investors.
ORGANIZER – CAPITAL LINK, INC.
Founded in 1995, Capital Link is a New York based investor relations, financial communications and advisory firm with a strategic focus on the maritime, commodities and energy sectors, MLPs, as well as Closed-End Funds and ETFs. In addition, Capital Link organizes a series of investment conferences a year in key industry centers in the United States, Europe and Asia, all of which are known for combining rich educational and informational content with unique marketing and networking opportunities. Capital Link is a member of the Baltic Exchange. Based in New York City, Capital Link has presence in London, Athens & Oslo.