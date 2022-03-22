Well-known Commercial Real Estate Lawyer, Thomas O. Anderson, Jr., joins Dallas-based Cherry Petersen Landry Albert LLP

DALLAS, TEXAS, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cherry Petersen Landry Albert LLP is pleased to announce that Thomas O. Anderson, Jr. has joined the firm as Senior Counsel. Anderson’s practice is focused exclusively on commercial real estate transactions.

Anderson has a wide-ranging real estate transaction practice, representing sellers, purchasers, and lenders in commercial real estate throughout Texas and nationwide. He has extensive experience with real property title and survey matters due to his time as a licensed escrow officer. Thomas also regularly represents landlords and tenants in commercial lease negotiations.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed getting to know and providing counsel to the firm’s real estate clients” said Thomas Anderson, Senior Counsel at CPLA. “The firm has a strong and supportive culture and a tremendous team of lawyers, paralegals and staff.”

“I’ve known Thomas Anderson for a long time and I’m delighted to have him join us here at CPLA,” said Kevin Cherry, Partner at the firm. “His experience in real estate acquisitions and commercial leasing provides real value to CPLA’s clients.”

Anderson was admitted to the State Bar of Texas in 2005. He is a graduate of Texas Wesleyan University School of Law, which is now known as Texas A&M University School of Law. He also holds a B.B.A. degree in Economics from Baylor University.

Cherry Petersen Landry Albert LLP is a business law firm with 20 attorneys based in Dallas, Texas. Founded in 1991, CPLA represents clients in commercial real estate matters, business transactions and commercial litigation. The firm emphasizes cost efficiency, performance, and relationships. Learn more about the firm at www.cplalaw.com .

