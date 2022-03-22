Shift5 Captures Multiple-Award, IDIQ Contract for U.S. Air Force Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS)

Arlington, VA, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shift5, the OT cybersecurity company that defends military platforms and critical transportation systems from cyberattacks, has been awarded a multiple-award indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (ID/IQ) contract to compete for orders under a $950,000,000 ceiling for the maturation, demonstration and proliferation of capability across platforms and domains, leveraging open systems design, modern software and algorithm development in order to enable Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2).

This contract is part of a multiple award multi-level security effort to provide development and operation of systems as a unified force across all domains (air, land, sea, space, cyber, and electromagnetic spectrum) in an open architecture family of systems that enables capabilities via multiple integrated platforms.

“The evolving cybersecurity threats to military weapon systems demand agility. Shift5 brings dual-use, battle-tested cybersecurity solutions directly to the warfighter,” said Josh Lospinoso, CEO and co-founder, Shift5. “Military systems are packed with digital components. We unlock the data they generate to provide unparalleled observability and resilience to platforms old and new. We’re excited to partner with the Department of Defense to solve one of the biggest risks to our national security: the cybersecurity of our weapon systems.”

The award builds on Shift5’s efforts to configure, mature, and scale its solution for weapon systems within the Department of Defense. The company’s data-driven solutions enable weapon system operators to build cyber resiliency and gain operational intelligence. Shift5 integrates into weapon systems, collecting and enriching data from electronic components, providing visibility and insights to improve fleet operations and comprehensive protection. For more information about Shift5 for Defense, please visit: shift5.io/shift5-defense.

About Shift5

Shift5 is the OT cybersecurity company that protects the world’s transportation infrastructure and weapons systems from cyberattacks. Created by founding members of the U.S. Army Cyber Command who pioneered modern weapons system cyber assessments, Shift5 defends military platforms and commercial transportation systems against malicious actors and operational failures. Customers rely on Shift5 to detect threats and maintain the resilience of a wide variety of operational technology systems, including aviation, rail and metro, defense, helicopters, and other heavy fleet machinery. For more information, visit https://shift5.io.