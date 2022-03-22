Annual General Meeting of Jyske Bank A/S on 22 March 2022

English Danish

At the Annual General Meeting, the annual report and the financial statements for 2021 were approved.

The motions proposed by the Supervisory Board, cf. items c (remuneration report) and d (remuneration to the Shareholders’ Representatives and the Supervisory Board) were both adopted.

The Supervisory Board's motion to the effect that the Bank be authorised to acquire own shares, item e of the agenda, was adopted.

The motions proposed by the Supervisory Board under items f.1 – f.8 (remuneration policy, possibility of electronic general meeting and electronic communication with shareholders) of the agenda were all adopted. As the members in general meeting with a right to vote represented less than 90% of the share capital, an extraordinary general meeting will be called for the purpose of final adoption of the motions proposed under items f.2-f.8 as these all concern amendments to the Articles of Association. Notice of the extraordinary general meeting will be given in a separate corporate announcement and will be available at Jyske Bank’s website.

Carsten Jensen (Risskov), Henrik Skade Carstensen (Knebel), Lise Bjørn Jørgensen (Hirtshals), Ole Steffensen (Odder), Peter Rosenkrands (Præstø) and Simon Ahlfeldt Mortensen (Væggerløse) were newly elected to the Shareholders’ Representatives. The 31 Shareholders' Representatives who sought re-election were all re-elected.

At the General Meeting, no members were elected to the Bank’s Supervisory Board.

In addition, Ernst & Young Revisionspartnerselskab was re-elected.

At the subsequent meeting of Shareholders' Representatives, Anker Laden-Andersen (Sæby) and Keld Norup (Vejle) were re-elected to the Supervisory Board. The Supervisory Board elected Kurt Bligaard Pedersen as its chairman and Keld Norup as its deputy chairman.

Jyske Bank

Contact person: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.

