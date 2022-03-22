Tallysight Closes Strategic Financing Round, Adds Leaders in Sports, Media and Technology to Advisory Board

SAN DIEGO, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tallysight, the all-in-one, creator-driven, publishing and monetization toolkit used by thousands of industry-leading media publishers and content creators in sports gaming, announced the closing of a strategic financing round. The round is being led by Phoenix Capital Ventures (PCV) and includes several prominent investors from technology, sports, and media. The firm also announced three new members of their Advisory board that will help guide the company's leadership as it experiences rapid growth.

Tallysight's first-of-its-kind digital publishing toolkit provides seamless ways for content creators - from individuals to large-scale publishers - to effortlessly develop, distribute, and monetize social sports gaming content. The no-code, white-labeled platform allows publishers to automate and seamlessly integrate social gaming content - like expert picks, leaderboards, and affiliate monetization experiences - into their digital media and social channels.

Specific financial details of the investment were not disclosed, but the round was led by PCV and included participation from Harris Barton, founder and managing director of H. Barton Asset Management.

To date, more than 3,000 content creators and more than 1,000 sports gaming publishers have trusted Tallysight to deliver their sports gaming content to their diverse audiences. Notable partners include Gannett/USA Today, Catena Media, The Dallas Morning News, SB Nation, and the Buffalo News.

"We founded Tallysight because we saw how difficult it is for those in our industry to create engaging social sports gaming content that customers desire without a team of designers, engineers, data scientists, marketers, and editors. There is an insatiable desire from the public for this content and we knew that there had to be a more efficient and impactful way to deliver it to them," said Tallysight Co-Founder and CEO Matt Peterson. "We are excited that this incredible group of partners see that vision and can bring their years of experience in digital media and sports gaming to help us enhance the Tallysight platform and continue to serve the needs of our content creators."

Tallysight was recently awarded the Best Startup Pitch Prize at the Global Gaming Expo (G2E) in Las Vegas by a panel of judges representing Turner Sports, NASCAR, Sportradar, and Sharp Alpha Advisors.

"As sports gaming continues to spread nationwide we know that there are millions of people who desire engaging social content to help them make smarter decisions. Tallysight is taking a tech-first approach to streamlining this process and better connecting the content creators with their audience in an impactful manner," said Andrew Steinberg, Founder & Managing Partner at PCV. "The team at Tallysight knows this industry and the needs of those who create the content, as well as those who consume it on a daily basis, which is why we believe that Tallysight is extremely well positioned for tremendous growth."

In addition to the funding announcement, Tallysight also announced the names of their advisory board including:

Warren Packard: former Managing Director at DFJ and Co-Founder/CEO of Thuuz Sports (acquired by STATS Perform).

former Managing Director at DFJ and Co-Founder/CEO of Thuuz Sports (acquired by STATS Perform). Steven Schiffman: Founder of True Crime / Justice Network, Founder/GM Washington Post Digital, Former CEO of National Geographic Channels, CMO at NASCAR and The Weather Channel.

Founder of True Crime / Justice Network, Founder/GM Washington Post Digital, Former CEO of National Geographic Channels, CMO at NASCAR and The Weather Channel. Bram Weinstein: Play-by-play announcer of the Washington Commanders, founder of Ampire Media, and former ESPN SportsCenter anchor.

About Tallysight

Founded in 2019 in San Francisco, Tallysight's mission is to unlock the creator economy for the fast-growing digital sports gaming ecosystem. Its all-in-one publishing platform makes it easy for anyone to develop, distribute, and monetize the sports gaming content their audience craves. The no-code, white-labeled platform allows publishers to seamlessly integrate social gaming content - like expert picks, leaderboards, and affiliate monetization experiences - into their digital media and social channels. The Tallysight platform is currently being utilized by more than 3,000 content creators and more than 1,000 industry-leading sports gaming publishers, including Gannett/USA Today, Catena Media, The Dallas Morning News, SB Nation, and the Buffalo News. For more information visit tallysight.com.

Media Contact: mike@tallysight.com

Related Images











Image 1: Tallysight









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment