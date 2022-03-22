New York, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Blockchain Services Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06246488/?utm_source=GNW





The global blockchain services market is expected grow from $2.94 billion in 2021 to $4.65 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 58%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $35.30 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 66%.



The blockchain services market consists of sales of blockchain services and related products.For companies engaged in building blockchain applications blockchain-as-a-service acts as a third-party service that creates and manages cloud-based networks which is a growing field for blockchain technology.



The revenue generated by the blockchain services market is through sales of blockchain services by platform vendors and service providers for the application of identity management, payments, smart contracts, supply chain management, and others.



The main component types of blockchain services are tools and services.The services are used for payments, smart contracts, supply chain management, governance, risk and compliance management, identity management, others by BFSI, IT and telecom, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, logistics, government, media and entertainment, energy and utilities and end use industries.



Risk and compliance management is the practice of anticipating potential risks, analyzing them, and taking precautionary measures to reduce/curb the risk.



Asia Pacifica was the largest region in the blockchain services market in 2021.North America was the second largest region in the blockchain services market.



The regions covered in the blockchain services market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



There is a growing significance of blockchain services with increased investments in blockchain technology from both government and private entities like banks and financial institutions.The blockchain technology gives rise to new business models in various areas such as cross-border payments, remittance, exchanges, internet banking, trade finance, Know Your Customers (KYC), and risk and compliance with decentralized applications of this technology.



In 2019, the South Korean government allotted a budget of KRW 1 trillion for blockchain development among the KRW 5 trillion budget for economic development through innovation.Among the total cryptocurrency trading worldwide, 30% was from South Korea.



The increased use of blockchain technology in organizations will require services to manage the networks and infrastructure, which will increase the demand for blockchain services and boost market growth.



The inefficiency of scalability in blockchain technology impedes the blockchain services market as it obstructs the processes involved.There is a partial dependence of the blockchain network’s health over the number of nodes in the network and the spread of those nodes across the world.



The bigger the blocks, the increase in the size of the blockchain is even faster which removes out the solo miners, and that eventually results in more pile-up of transactions.For instance, bitcoin scalability is an issue that resulted from the limited rate of processing of transactions that relates to an increase in the number of transactions and the limited size of blocks.



In 2019, the blockchain size has grown to 242.386 GB. According to Blockchain.com’s mempool transaction count, the high number of unconfirmed transactions coincides with Bitcoin reaching new multi-month highs. Bitcoin surpassed a $13,745 threshold in October 2021, nearly matching its previous peak of $13,970 in June 2019 resulting in scaling issues due to a huge number of transactions. Thus, an increase in the number of transactions results in scalability issues, which hampers the growth of the blockchain services market.



Quantum computing is gaining popularity in the blockchain space that will help overcome the problems faced in providing blockchain services.Quantum computing is a process that uses quantum-mechanical phenomena like superposition and quantum entanglement for computing.



Quantum computing utilizes qubits that help in the storage and processing of a large amount of data exponentially fast with less energy consumption, unlike conventional computers that use bits for the same process.In 2019, Google announced that its quantum computer performed a calculation in 200 seconds which had a 53-qubit Sycamore processor.



The same would take 10,000 years for the world’s fastest supercomputer, Summit, a supercomputer by IBM. The use of quantum computing will help resolve issues related to scalability and higher energy consumption by blockchain technology.



In March 2020, Genesis Group, a cloud-based information technology services provider, announced plans to acquire Blockchain Consulting GmbH (BC) for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition will help Genesis Group to utilize BC’s resources in crypto mining.



BC provides services such as blockchain software development, strategic consulting, and crypto market analysis.



The countries covered in the blockchain services market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

