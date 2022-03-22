TaskHuman Awarded on the Forbes America’s Best Startup Employers 2022 List

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TaskHuman , the 1:1 digital coaching platform, has been awarded on the Forbes list of America’s Best Startup Employers 2022. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on March 8, 2022 and can currently be viewed on the Forbes website .



America’s Best Startup Employers were selected based on an innovative methodology evaluating employer excellence in three ways:

Employee Satisfaction: extensive research was conducted on ‘Average Length of Employment’ and 'Online Employer Reviews'.

Employer Reputation: company specific information was algorithmically extracted from social media channels such as news sites, micro-blogs, blogs and social networks.

Company Growth: comprehensive evaluations of 'Website Traffic', 'Headcount Growth Rates', and 'Industry-Referenced Job Openings'.



“TaskHuman proudly serves a global community of people, with nearly 1,000 coaches, nearly 100 corporate team members as well as consumers across 40+ countries,” said Ravi Swaminathan, co-founder & CEO of TaskHuman. “Driven by our HUMAN values , we prioritize listening to our community and building relationships based on authenticity and trust everywhere we operate. Our inclusion on the 2022 America’s Best Startup Employers list validates and deepens our resolve to advancing our mission everyday.”

To be considered for the ranking, employers need to have a headquarters in the US, and be founded between 2012 and 2019. The final list recognizes the top 500 companies based on over 8 million data points.

TaskHuman is hiring! To see current available positions on TaskHuman’s corporate team and as a coach, visit https://www.linkedin.com/company/taskhuman/jobs/

About TaskHuman

Founded in 2017, TaskHuman is the world’s first real-time digital coaching platform, allowing users to amplify their daily work and personal life with 1:1 personalized guidance from LIVE specialists over video calls. With TaskHuman, instantly discover and connect with the world’s most comprehensive global network of coaches, instructors, and specialists covering nearly 1,000 aspects of your well-being, such as physical fitness, mental well-being, spiritual, emotional, financial, career & leadership coaching, and more. With this platform, users can focus on selfcare anytime — privately and cost effectively. The company has nearly one hundred full-time team members and close to 1,000 coaches around the world across 40 different countries. TaskHuman is backed by USVP, Impact Ventures, Madrona Venture Group, RingCentral Ventures and several notable individual investors. To learn more, follow TaskHuman on Twitter @taskhuman , download on the App Store or Google Play , and visit the company’s website at https://taskhuman.com/ .