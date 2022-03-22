Transactions by members of senior management and Board of Directors in shares issued by Columbus A/S and related securities

Company announcement 5/2022


Statement of transactions by members of senior management and Board of Directors and their related parties in shares issued by Columbus A/S and related securities, cf. article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

NameConsolidated Holdings A/S
Senior management employee’s positionChairman of the Board
Relationship with member of senior management employeeConsolidated Holdings A/S is controlled by Chairman of the Board, Ib Kunøe
ISIN codeDK0010268366
Type of securityShares
Nature of transactionPurchase
Trading date22 March 2022
Market in which transaction was executedNasdaq Copenhagen
Number of securities traded337,948
Market value (DKK) of securities traded3,011,150.47

Ib Kunøe                        Søren Krogh Knudsen
Chairman of the Board                CEO & President



