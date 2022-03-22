R+D KITCHEN BY WHITE SPOT LAUNCHES THIS SPRING AT THE AMAZING BRENTWOOD

Vancouver, BC, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A chef’s process for creating new and delicious dishes — the research and development of a menu — is not often a part of the restaurant guest’s experience. At R+D Kitchen by White Spot, a brand-new concept to launch at The Amazing Brentwood this spring, guests will be the first to enjoy new and innovative menu items direct from White Spot’s Culinary Centre.

“We’re incredibly fortunate at White Spot to have long-running and incredibly loyal support from generations of British Columbians. We’ve worked hard to exceed their expectations: staying true to our 94 years of history yet always staying ahead of the curve,” says White Spot President Warren Erhart. “R+D Kitchen is the next evolution of White Spot’s legacy; it’s about honouring the past and embracing the future.”

At R+D Kitchen, guests can dig into their favourite White Spot classics as well as a rotating roster of exciting new dishes created by James Kennedy CCC, Executive Chef and the Culinary Team for possible inclusion on a White Spot core or promotional menu. While never being limited by what has already been done, the carefully curated “test” dishes will explore contemporary elements, components, and flavours, and always include delicious vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options. Before making it onto the R+D menu, all new dishes will be fully vetted by White Spot’s internal tasting panels.

"At R+D Kitchen we'll be exploring even more flavours, curating unique recipes, and incorporating fresh, local ingredients into a widely-appealing menu," says Executive Chef James Kennedy, CCC. "I'm super excited about this new adventure."

R+D Kitchen by White Spot will feature a full-service restaurant, lounge and bar — it’s not only the place to experience the latest food innovations but also a chance to see what’s being created by the bar team. Whether a special local microbrew, handcrafted cocktail, innovative non-alcoholic beverage or 100% BC VQA wine, there’s always something new up on the bar.

Designed by White Spot’s Joy Roque, Head of Design and Construction for White Spot, R+D Kitchen brings influences of B.C.’s backyard indoors with warm wood, stone, and millwork design elements, as well as through its expansive windows. Although it’s the only full-service restaurant in Tables, The Amazing Brentwood’s popular new food court, R+D also features the Kitchen Window, to serve shoppers stopping by for a quick and casual take-out bite.

The Food

Fresh, high-quality, locally sourced ingredients are at the heart of everything R+D will serve its guests during daily lunch, dinner and happy hour service. Brunch is available on weekends.

The Drinks

The beverage menu will feature a selection of local craft beer, local cider and B.C. wines carefully selected by the creative and inventive bar team, as well as a selection of handcrafted, seasonally-inspired cocktails and zero-proof libations using fresh ingredients. Rotating taps and Happy Hour specials will also be on offer.

Hiring Fair

Interested in joining the opening team at R+D Kitchen by White Spot? Drop by the hiring fair, from 10:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 22 until Friday, March 25 at The Amazing Brentwood, 4567 Lougheed Hwy., at Willingdon, Burnaby, B.C.

For more information or to stay up to date on all the latest developments, visit rdkitchenbywhitespot.ca and follow @WhiteSpot_Restaurants on Instagram.



ABOUT R+D KITCHEN BY WHITE SPOT | The evolution of B.C.‘s most iconic restaurant brand, R+D Kitchen by White Spot honours the past and embraces the future. The new concept, opening in early May at The Amazing Brentwood, allows guests to enjoy not only their White Spot favourites, but to join in the “research and development” process by trying innovative and delicious new dishes under consideration for future White Spot menus. The full-service restaurant, lounge and bar also features the Kitchen Window, serving take-out shoppers in Brentwood’s popular new food court, Tables. In The Amazing Brentwood, 4567 Lougheed Hwy., at Willingdon, Burnaby, B.C. | rdkitchenbywhitespot.ca

ABOUT WHITE SPOT HOSPITALITY | Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, White Spot is Canada’s longest-running restaurant chain. Founded in 1928, when Nat Bailey launched Canada’s first drive-in restaurant at Granville and 67th, the 94-year-young chain serves more than 17 million guests annually at 128 White Spot and Triple O’s (their premium quick service restaurants) throughout B.C., Alberta, Ontario and Asia. Bailey’s original vision was to build a restaurant that served the highest quality, unique tasting food and White Spot remains committed to continuing this tradition in each and every meal. White Spot Hospitality is proud to be recognized with the platinum status designation as one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies, is one of Canada’s top 150 iconic brands as awarded by Interbrand Canada, has been awarded a gold medal for excellence in franchising by the Canadian Franchise Association and is one of B.C.’s Most Loved Brands as recognized by Ipsos. | whitespot.ca tripleos.ca

