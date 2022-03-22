BOXX Mobile and Desk Side Workstations to Feature New NVIDIA RTX GPUs

AUSTIN, TX, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOXX Technologies, the leading innovator of high-performance computer workstations, rendering systems, and servers, announced that, as a supplier of NVIDIA-Certified Systems™, BOXX products will feature the latest generation of NVIDIA RTX™ GPUs beginning in Q2. The announcement arrives as NVIDIA GTC, a global AI conference, takes place through March 24. The new NVIDIA Ampere architecture GPUs inside the GOBOXX SLM laptop and BOXX APEXX desk side workstations will improve graphics, AI, and ray-tracing performance.

“At BOXX, we empower our customers to work quickly and seamlessly, whether it’s in the office or remotely,” said Bill Leasure, BOXX VP of Sales and Marketing. “Our integration of the latest NVIDIA RTX technology is essential because these GPUs take application performance to new heights. Now VFX artists, animators, architects, engineers, and other creators can design, render, collaborate, and meet project deadlines faster than ever before.”

The NVIDIA RTX A3000 Laptop GPU that will be offered inside the GoBOXX SLM features the latest RTX technology for accelerated AI and ray tracing, as well as 12GB of GPU memory to support large models, scenes, and assemblies. This makes it ideal for Adobe, Autodesk 3ds Max, Maya, and Revit, as well as SOLIDWORKS and other professional applications. The ultra-thin GoBOXX SLM also features a 14-core Intel® Core™ i7 or i9 processor, 64GB of memory, and a 17.3” 2560 x 1600 QHD+ display.

BOXX APEXX desk side workstation configurations will offer the NVIDIA RTX A5500 desktop GPU which combines the latest-generation RT Cores, Tensor Cores, and CUDA cores with 24GB of memory for outstanding rendering, graphics, and compute performance. PCIe Gen 4 doubles the bandwidth of the previous generation and accelerates data transfers for 3D model creation, as well as AI and data science.

In addition to multiple NVIDIA RTX GPUs, performance-tuned APEXX workstations include multi-core 12th Gen Intel, AMD Ryzen™ or AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper™ processors, liquid cooling, ample memory, and plenty of hard drives. APEXX systems are purpose-built for media and entertainment, manufacturing and product design, architecture, engineering, and construction workflows.

“Demanding graphics and compute workflows require powerful, purpose-built solutions,” said Sandeep Gupte, senior director of Professional Visualization at NVIDIA. “Innovative BOXX solutions accelerated by NVIDIA RTX GPUs give digital content creators and engineers extreme performance to run complex 3D and AI-accelerated applications from anywhere.”

