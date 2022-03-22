PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

| Source: PayPoint plc PayPoint plc

WELWYN GARDEN CITY, UNITED KINGDOM

22 March 2022

PayPoint plc ("the Company")

As a result of transactions on 22th March 2022 by the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the executive directors and persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:-

 Partnership Shares Purchase Date: 22/03/2022
Share Price:

£5.997546		Matching Shares Award Date: 22/03/2022
Share Price:

£5.997546

Total number of Partnership, Matching and Dividend Shares held on 22/03/2022
Simon Coles21212,226
Katy Wilde21213,832
Alan Dale21212,314
Benjamin Ford2121843
Nicholas Wiles2020754
Mark Latham2121307
Tanya Murphy2121396
Christopher Paul21212,678
Jay Payne21211,521
Jo Toolan21213,748

In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded the Matching Shares on the basis of one Matching Share for each Partnership Share.

The beneficial ownership of the Matching Shares will pass to the persons listed above in three years ‘time subject to continued employment and the retention of the underlying Partnership Shares.

Enquiries:

PayPoint Plc           
Brian McLelland, Company Secretary              
+44(0)1707 600300 
LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

http://corporate.paypoint.com/