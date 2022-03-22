Simplify Healthcare Goes Live With its Payer Solution for End-to-End Provider Data Lifecycle Management, eProviderSync™, in 5 Months

AURORA, IL, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simplify Healthcare, a market leader in Healthcare Payer Digital Transformation solutions, today announced that it has successfully gone live with its end-to-end provider data lifecycle management platform, eProviderSync™ for a large Midwest Healthcare Payer with ~1M enrolled members. This effort consisted of migrating 50,000 practitioners and 15,000 provider organizations to the platform. Simplify Healthcare accomplished this in just 5 months with several steps.

Step 1 — Configured the UI and enabled customer-specific data structures, hierarchies, and business rules.

Step 2 — In collaboration with the customer, cleaned up the provider data and migrated it from the legacy system.

Step 3 — Integrated the platform and migrated data with the provider directory and claims systems.

eProviderSync™ is an end-to-end rules-based configurable SaaS solution for Payers, TPAs, and ASOs that solves provider data lifecycle management and accuracy problems through configuration of Payer’s provider hierarchy and business rules, confirmation, consumption, and syncing of provider information across applications. eProviderSync™ modules can allow for the management of contracts (including fees & rates), automate integration with credentialing vendors, integrate 3rd party data sources, and automate the integration of provider data to downstream systems. The platform’s modular nature makes it flexible to be used as either a point solution or an end-to-end solution.

“The No Surprises Act has elevated the importance of provider data management in 2022. The vision of eProviderSync™ is to be a one-stop shop for Payers to address any challenges related to provider data lifecycle management. Our platform’s capabilities and the speed to production gives us an opportunity to help Payers drive results from their investments cost-effectively, in a scale of months, not years.” — Harry Jordan, Simplify Healthcare’s Chief Operating Officer.

“Instead of having to adapt to a new application’s provider data structure and hierarchy, eProviderSync™ enables Payers to adapt the best of their data structures and configure their provider data hierarchy, business rules, and workflow enabling efficient adoption and integration of a modern platform into the payer’s ecosystem. We are excited and looking forward to bringing the value of our platform to many other Health Payers.” — Simplify Healthcare’s CEO & Chief Solution Architect, Mohammed Vaid.

“eProviderSync™ is transforming how we will do business and make all of our lives easier. I don’t tell you often enough, but your team is amazing. They have been amazing to work with.” — Director, Network Management.

Simplify Healthcare is the leading Healthcare Payer Digital Transformation solution provider for Payers, TPAs, and ASOs, addressing the toughest challenges in the Benefits, Provider, Customer Experience, Group Enrollment, and Value-based Reimbursement domains with Digital Transformation solutions focused on improving member and provider experience, operational efficiency, and business outcomes while reducing the total cost of care.

