Gravity Diagnostics Appoints New President

Covington, KY, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gravity Diagnostics, a CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited laboratory, has announced the promotion of Henry Agent to serve as the company’s President. Currently the company’s Chief Financial Officer, Henry will still hold that position while also leading the core diagnostics business for the company.

“Henry is a seasoned and talented finance executive with years of experience working with companies in stages ranging from start-up to exit,” said Tony Remington, CEO and co-founder of Gravity Diagnostics. “He’s touched a variety of industries, but his primary focus has been with healthcare organizations including health service, the pharmaceutical sector, physician clinics, distribution, and medical laboratories.”

“Having him lead as Gravity’s President allows us to continue to focus on innovation that will reap huge benefits for both our company and, more importantly, our clients.”

Agent has enjoyed a working relationship with Remington for the last nine years and has been serving Gravity since its inception in 2016 in a fractional role as the company’s CFO. He assumed that position with the business full-time in 2020.

“I’m excited and honored to be named company President and I look forward to advancing our mission of leveraging science, technology, and service to empower people to improve their health with real-time, actionable information right at their fingertips,” said Agent. “And with the team of talented professionals we’ve assembled these last seven years, along with the experts we’ll continue to bring on board, we’re poised to do just that.”

About Gravity Diagnostics

Gravity Diagnostics is a state-of-the-art CAP-accredited and CLIA-certified laboratory licensed in all 50 states providing innovative laboratory testing in the areas of COVID-19, upper respiratory, toxicology, pharmacogenetics, sexually transmitted infections, and blood hematology. The company is an advocate for physicians, patients, and their communities, supporting them with unsurpassed integrity, regulatory compliance, and clinical expertise. Gravity currently serves customers from small private practices to universities to Fortune 500 companies.

Learn more at gravitydiagnostics.com.

