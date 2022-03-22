Fnac Darty: Increase in resources allocated to the liquidity contract with Natixis ODDO BHF

English French

Increase in resources allocated to the liquidity contract with Natixis ODDO BHF

FNAC DARTY (ISIN FR0011476928) and Natixis ODDO BHF SCA signed, on March 22 2022 a second amendment to the liquidity contract signed on September 25th 2018. The first amendment was signed on March 22nd 2019, relating to ordinary shares admitted to trading on Euronext Paris, in accordance with AMF decision n ° 2021-01 of 22nd June 2021 establishing liquidity contracts on equity securities under accepted market practice.

Within the limit of the AMF decision n ° 2021-01 of 22nd June 2021, Fnac Darty decides to increase the resources of the liquidity contract by:

• €4,000,000.00 (four million euros) .

The position after contribution of these new resources on March 22nd, 2022 will be:

- 80,348 shares

- €6,414,743.63 (six million four hundred fourteen thousand seven hundred forty-three and sixty-three cents).

CONTACTS

ANALYSTS / INVESTORS



Stéphanie Laval stephanie.laval@fnacdarty.com



+33 (0) 1 55 21 52 53 Marina Louvard marina.louvard@fnacdarty.com



+33 (0)1 72 28 17 08

