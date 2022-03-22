Rogue Station Companies/Everdime, Inc. Adds Top Global Influencer to its Advisory Board

Ontario, Canada, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Rogue Station Companies Inc./Everdime Inc. (OTC: RGST) today announces the expansion of its advisory board to include Ian Scarffe, a global business consultant and leading expert in start-up, investment, fintech, Web3 and blockchain.



Recognized as a top global influencer and advisor, Ian Scarffe consults for multi-million-dollar entities across the globe, focusing on quality blockchain companies, NFT marketplaces and projects, decentralized finance (DeFi) and Play2Earn games.

He is also an independent expert at the European Commission - Horizon 2020, the largest EU research and innovation program; is the founder of ‘Binkplus,’ a start-up incubator in Europe; and is supported by a broad base of funders who include blockchain angels, blockchain investors and funds, accredited investors, institutional investors, venture capital firms, business angels and syndicates, family offices, corporate venture funds and ultra high-net-worth individuals.

“Ian’s expertise is highly esteemed on a global scale, and we are honored to welcome him to Everdime,” says Everdime CEO Sandor Miklos. “Our goal is to build a team of advisors that contribute unique perspectives and knowledge that support Everdime’s trajectory and growth opportunities. We believe Ian’s firsthand experience, entrepreneurial skills and commercial acumen make him an invaluable addition to our team.”

As Everdime advances the development of its cryptocurrency /NFT investing platform, Scarffe will assist the Company with strategic direction that maximizes its go-to-market strategy and other initiatives.

“I’m pleased to join Everdime as it ventures into disruptive blockchain/NFT innovations,” says Scarffe. “My goal is to provide Sandor and his team with strategies and solutions that lead to multiple growth pathways and business opportunities. Everdime is at an exciting point on its corporate timeline, and I am excited to be a part of its future.”

About Everdime Inc.

Everdime is a multi-disciplinary cryptocurrency technology innovator based in Ontario, Canada, with a current emphasis on use of tokens and NFTs to monetize social networks for operators and participants. The Company’s principals have developed technologies and a suite of applications that provide infrastructure for the generation of Fan Tokens and NFTs using the Ethereum and Solana blockchains, providing a method for users to create, buy, and trade NFTs and cryptocurrencies. For more information, visit the Company’s website at: https://Everdime.com/

