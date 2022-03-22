Hemp, Inc. Unveils its New High Potency CBD/CBG Super Tincture

Las Vegas, NV, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- A transcendent product with rapid absorption and 4 times the potency of hemp-derived tinctures currently on the market, at a fraction of the price, was unveiled today by Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP)… a company that has been considered one of the global leaders on the forefront of the industrial hemp industry. The unveiling was nothing short of amazing. After touting a high-quality ingredient combination, offering complete consumer satisfaction, Hemp, Inc. delivered its reformulated CBD/CBG “super” tincture that includes 7,500mg of CBD and 2,500mg of CBG.



“The reformulation unveiled today has been well anticipated. We are humbled to see how much excitement and positive feedback this product is generating. We’ve blended 7,500mg of CBD and 2,500mg of CBG for a total of 10,000mg of cannabinoid. Most of the products we’ve encountered on the market now have, at most, 2,500mg of cannabinoid. We have 4x more which sends the potency level through the roof at a fraction of the price ($99.95),” said Hemp, Inc. COO Jed Perlowin.

During a time of global despair, uncertainty and rising prices, people are longing for a sense of wellbeing and sanity to make sense of it all so this product could not have come at a better time. The proprietary formulation uses a compound that binds to CBD/CBG to increase bioavailability… far better than simply adding MCT oil. According to Perlowin, the process takes an extra 3 days during the manufacturing process and is definitely time well spent because the end product makes “complete customer satisfaction” an understatement.

The three flavors for the CBD/CBG “super” tincture include plain (or natural), vanilla, and cherry. The flavors are so robust and tantalizing that they make even the most discerning palates dance with delight. The premium CBD/CBG “super” tincture blend promotes enhanced mood and clarity with regenerative capabilities. It has been independently tested by a third-party lab and manufactured in the USA at Hemp, Inc.’s manufacturing facility in Nevada. Not to mention, the CBD/CBG “super” tincture is 100% sustainably sourced, offers premium vegan grade, gluten-free and is non-psychoactive. It contains 0% THC with proven compliant testing for microbials, heavy metals, pesticides, and dangerous chemicals. Simply clean and green.

Hemp, Inc. has definitely pushed the boundaries with this powerhouse product. “We made a point to go above and beyond to exceed our customer’s expectations while we pride ourselves in continuing to deliver the best consumable wellness products to the market without ever compromising quality or our King of Hemp® brand. Living well shouldn’t be an arduous task. Muscle discomfort, stress, sleep deprivation can take a serious toll on us. Our goal is to improve our customer’s daily lives with high quality premium products that are not only easily accessible but affordable,” said Perlowin.

Hemp, Inc. never makes medical claims but hearing some of the customer feedback would make one think this CBD/CBG “super” tincture is the best natural medicine on the market. The overwhelming, positive feedback on how the tincture helped with pain reduction, improved sleep and anti-anxiety is hard to ignore or downplay. CBD and other cannabinoid products are gaining incredible market share due to growing awareness and acceptance of CBD’s potential health benefits. Retailers and distributors interested in the product line should email sales@kingofhempusa.com. Shareholders and consumers who want to purchase products can click here .

As the Company’s COO, Perlowin reiterated he plans on keeping the Company’s shareholders up to date on all pertinent material events, product releases, production plans, and inventory availability. This announcement is the first of three powerhouse products being unveiled this week. He says the Company is set to unveil its second product later this week.

Hemp, Inc.’s sales & marketing team is currently working on large-scale orders for the company’s CBDA and CBGA products. Those interested in distributing on a large-scale basis should email sales@hempinc.com or call 877-436-7564 for more information. The entire product line may include water, tinctures, gummies, capsules, and edibles and will come in a variety of sizes, potencies, flavors and formulas that executives foresee being in high demand.

