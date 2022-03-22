New York, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cellular or Mobile Telephone Services Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06246468/?utm_source=GNW

The global cellular/mobile telephone services market is expected to grow from $196.85 billion in 2021 to $211.48 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $269.94 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.5%.



The cellular or mobile telephone services market consists of sales of cellular or mobile telephone services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide radio communication between mobile and land stations, or between mobile stations, which can be classified into three groups: voice, SMS, and MMS. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The main types of cellular or mobile telephone services are basic communication and value-added.A basic communication services is retail telecommunications service that has a voice grade or equivalent transmission parameters and tone-dialing capability and provides with local exchange calling.



The services provided includes 3G services, 4G services and 5G services and are used in manufacturing, energy and utilities, media and entertainment, IT and telecom, transportation and logistics and healthcare.



The regions covered in the cellular or mobile telephone services market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



An increasing number of mobile subscribers is predicted to contribute to the growth of the cellular or mobile telephone services market over the forecast period. According to the Cisco Annual Internet Report, the number of mobile subscribers across the globe is expected to increase to 5.7 billion (71% of the population) by 2023. According to data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) in October 2020, Reliance Jio became the first mobile service provider to cross the 40 crore customers in India with the addition of over 35 lakh subscribers in July 2020. Therefore, growing mobile phone subscribers are projected to increase the overall demand for cellular or mobile telephone services globally.



During the forecast period, the high cost associated with value-added services is expected to limit the growth of the cellular or mobile telephone services market.For smartphone users keen on heavy streaming, mobile data does not always come cheap.



The cost of a gigabyte of mobile data differs hugely between countries. For instance, UK-based price distinction website cable.co.uk released an extensive analysis of mobile data pricing across the globe in 2019, which focused on 6,313 data plans across 230 countries. As per the analysis, Zimbabwe is the most expensive country for data where a gigabyte averages $75.20. The average data cost is $12.02 in Canada and $12.38 in the USA. Furthermore, in Switzerland, the costs are more than $20. The mobile value-added services are some additional services offered to the customer by telecommunication operators at an additional charge, which are generally high and not affordable by common people subsequently affecting the revenues of cellular or mobile telephone services.



The launch of the Fifth Generation (5G) networks is gaining popularity in the cellular or mobile telephone services market.The current fifth generation of mobile networks (5G) is a stimulant for the new industrial revolution because it offers much greater speed and bandwidth than previous networks along with low time for data travel or low latency.



For instance, in February 2020, ETSI launched a new group for the fifth generation of Fixed Network (ETSI ISG F5G).The latest invention in cellular technology is Fifth-Generation (5G) networks, engineered to boost the speed of wireless networks.



Using Fifth-Generation 5G networks, data is transmitted at the speed of 20 Gbps or more over wireless broadband connections exceeding speeds of other networks. 5G networks also provide a latency of 1 ms or lesser for uses that require real-time feedback.



In January 2020, Samsung Group, a South Korea-based electronics company that sells mobile devices announced the acquisition of TeleWorld Solutions, Inc. for an undisclosed amount. With the acquisition of TeleWorld Solutions, Inc., Samsung is aiming to address end-to-end network support needs and accelerate 5G rollouts in the USA. TeleWorld Solutions, Inc. is a Virginia-based telecommunications provider of wireless networking and consulting services.



The countries covered in the cellular or mobile telephone services market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

