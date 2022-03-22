Uptime.com Receives Top Ratings in Website Performance Monitoring Software on G2.com Inc.'s Spring 2022 Grid® and Index Reports

NEW YORK, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uptime.com — the website performance monitoring solution for thousands of customers like Apple, Microsoft, Palo Alto Networks, Kraft and BNP Paribas — was named one of the world's best uptime services in G2.com Inc.'s latest Spring 2022 Grid® and Index Reports.

This announcement marks the 13th consecutive quarter in which Uptime.com earned High Performer status as one of G2's best-rated Website Monitoring and IT Alerting vendors. The company was also named a Momentum Leader on G2's Momentum Grid®, which highlights the fastest-growing uptime monitoring and alerting software companies.

In all, Uptime.com received two Momentum Leader and two High Performer badges for its performance across 16 Spring 2022 G2 reports and indexes on best Website Monitoring and IT Alerting software.

"Our consistently outstanding reviews are a result of putting users first, with recent releases like enterprise-grade real user monitoring and à la carte add-ons ― with even more innovation coming this year,'' said Yoni Solomon, chief marketing officer at Uptime.com. "Reliability is everything in our industry and we're honored to be one of the best-reviewed uptime monitors for the 13th straight quarter."

G2's rankings and ratings are based on verified B2B software reviews from real users and customers. This announcement follows Uptime.com's recent releases of advanced real user monitoring (RUM) and self-serve subscriptions.

About Uptime.com

Uptime.com provides peace of mind to thousands of customers like Apple, Microsoft, IBM, Palo Alto Networks, Kraft and BNP Paribas, who trust us to monitor the performance, health, and downtime of their websites, applications, and infrastructure.

We've been recognized as one of the world's best web monitoring solutions by G2 and TechRadar Pro for several consecutive years, including this one. Start monitoring in minutes with our 21-day free trial at www.uptime.com.

Attachment