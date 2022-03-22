Element 7 Launches Its First Central Valley Cannabis Dispensary in Firebaugh

FIREBAUGH, Calif., March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With a mission of delivering 'Big Brands at Low Prices', Element 7 Firebaugh is focused on driving robust value at the store, backed by outstanding customer service delivered by retail staff that are relentlessly trained to understand the needs of local customers. The store is already a huge hit with cannabis consumers in Fresno, Madera, Los Banos, and Dos Palos - underserved communities that have a large cannabis consumer base but lack legal and regulated dispensaries.

Element 7 will host its Grand Opening Launch on Friday the 1st and Saturday the 2nd of April from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, with ribbon-cutting ceremonies to take place at 12 noon on April 2. The event will feature a range of promotions, brand displays, limited edition drops, local food vendors, and entertainment throughout the day. Over 20 brands and partners will have booths at the Opening Launch, and the first 50 customers each day will receive gift bags from Element 7, along with a range of other benefits from partners.

As Robert DiVito, Founder and CEO of Element 7, explains, "We're proud to launch Element 7 in Firebaugh, further expanding our footprint across local communities in California. The menu we have selected for Firebaugh includes some of the State's leading brands like West Coast Cure, Wyld, Kiva, Raw Garden, CBX, Alien Labs, Stiiizy, and Jeeter, as well as local craft cannabis brands from across California. We're especially proud to deliver on our promise of bringing craft brands like RoadTrip, NuhTopia, Moon Made Farms, and Humboldt Brands to Firebaugh from our operations in Northern California and Humboldt - that's not just smart for business but it's helping small farmers in Northern Californian communities take their products to other parts of California, which has been a driving force in our company vision since we started Element 7 in 2018."

The Firebaugh store marks a robust push into the Central Valley market for Element 7 with additional stores opening in Mendota and Fresno in 2022. As DiVito explains, "You have a strong consumer base in these Central Valley communities that has mostly been underserved by cannabis companies. Consumers here are very well educated and knowledgeable about cannabis brands and products - what they lack though is legal access, so we're excited to change that."

Element 7 is California's local cannabis retailer - with a footprint spanning California, our business is built on the pillars of education, social justice, and being local. Element 7 is focused on the emerging and changing cannabis customer and does this by breaking down barriers, addressing industry uncertainty, and proactively working to address and correct the misnomers that are often associated with the industry. In its newest campaign, Element 7 is focused on encouraging Californians to get out, stay active, and explore the amazing natural and diverse habitats of California, which resonates with its ambition to make cannabis broadly available across the State through its Element 7 store footprint. Explore Your Elements. www.e7ca.com.

