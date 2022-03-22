The Global Asphalt Pumps Market is expected to grow by $ 70.71 mn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period

New York, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Asphalt Pumps Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06246393/?utm_source=GNW

7% during the forecast period. Our report on the asphalt pumps market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing investments in road infrastructure projects, the resurgence of investments in the downstream sector, and the growth of the construction industry.

The asphalt pumps market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The asphalt pumps market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Gear pumps

• Screw pumps

• Vane pumps



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the emergence of smart pumps as one of the prime reasons driving the asphalt pumps market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing focus on energy saving and rising demand for pump repair and remanufacture will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on asphalt pumps market covers the following areas:

• Asphalt pumps market sizing

• Asphalt pumps market forecast

• Asphalt pumps market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading asphalt pumps market vendors that include AJAY ENGINEERING, Apollo Mechanical Industries, Botou Saiken Pumps Co. Ltd., CIRCOR International Inc., DESMI AS, Dover Corp., Erich NETZSCH GmbH and Co. Holding KG, Fluid Tech Systems, Gebr. Steimel GmbH and Co., Hebei Yuandong Pumps Manufacturing Co. Ltd., IDEX Corp., Kracht Corp., Leistritz Advanced Technologies Corp., Roto Pumps Ltd., ShriMaruti Precision Engineering Pvt. Ltd., SPX FLOW Inc., TriRotor Inc., ULTRA POMPE Srl, Victor Pumps Srl, and Zhejiang Shanggui Pump Industry Co. Ltd. Also, the asphalt pumps market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06246393/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________