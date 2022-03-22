The Global Cetanol Market is expected to grow by $ 651.55 mn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 4.69% during the forecast period

New York, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cetanol Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06246392/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on ethanol market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing use of cetanol in personal care and cosmetic products, increasing capacity expansions by market vendors, and increasing demand for cetyl alcohol from the food and beverage industry.

The cetanol market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The cetanol market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Waxy

• Liquid



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growth in e-commerce sales of personal care and cosmetic products as one of the prime reasons driving the cetanol market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing penetration in developing economies and launch of new products containing cetyl alcohol will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on cetanol market covers the following areas:

• Cetanol market sizing

• Cetanol market forecast

• Cetanol market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cetanol market vendors that include Bo International, BRENNTAG SE, Central Drug House Pvt. Ltd., Emery Oleochemicals LLC, Godrej Industries Ltd., Kao Corp., KLK Oleo, Kokyu Alcohol Kogyo Co. Ltd., Musim Mas Group, Naturallythinking, Niram Chemicals, Pandian Surfactants Pvt. Ltd., Surfachem Group Ltd, Suriachem Sdn. Bhd., The Herbarie at Stoney Hill Farm Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Timur Network Malaysia Sdn. Bhd., VVF Ltd., and BASF SE. Also, the cetanol market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

