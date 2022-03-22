Demand for Newborn Immunoassays & Enzymatic Screening Tests To Expand At Nearly 7% CAGR Over The Next Ten Years: Fact.MR Report 2022

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Award-winning consulting firm Fact.MR’s recent report on the newborn screening market forecasts an optimistic outlook, predicting a CAGR surpassing 8% to reach a valuation of over US$ 1 billion by 2031. Increased spending on infant care in the wake of accelerating birth rates is principally driving demand for newborn screening solutions.



The market posted impressive gains in the past, expanding at under 8% CAGR from 2016 to 2020. Stakeholders have been inclining specifically towards the use of newborn screening consumables to predict highly accurate outcomes and growing hygiene concerns associated with reusable screening products.

According to the World Health Organization, the world has seen a dramatic reduction to the tune of 60% in the under-five category, from 93 deaths per 1,000 live births in 1990 to 38 in 2019. However, global burden of child and youth death remains high, with over 7 million children, adolescents, and youth aged 0-14 years succumbing to preventable diseases. Consequently, governments across key regions are spending on improving existing infant care infrastructure, prompting the entry of key newborn screening solutions providers.

Request a sample to get extensive insights into the Newborn Screening Market at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=6323

Newborn Screening Market (2031) US$ 1 billion Global Market Growth Rate - 2031 8% CAGR Segments End-use industry, Type, and Region Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

How are Surging Cases of Infant Disorders Stimulating Newborn Screening Demand?

Prevalence of infant diseases has multiplied in recent years, causing a sharp incline in mortality rates. Hearing impairment, metabolic and hormonal disorders are some most common conditions affecting newborns across prominent regions, which are mostly treatable.

According to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), birth defects affect one in every 33 babies, or 3% of all infants, across the United States. Furthermore, the Indian Academy of Pediatrics (IAP) estimates that congenital hearing loss impacts 30 per 100,000 children.

Consequently, demand for effective diagnostic solutions has compounded, prompting key healthcare providers to invest in advanced newborn screening approaches, generating increased demand.

Key Market Segments Covered

Product

Newborn Screening Instruments Disorder Screening Instruments Fully Automated Newborn Screening Instruments Other Newborn Screening Instruments (Semi-automated Instruments, Shakers, Incubators, etc.) Hearing Screening Instruments Newborn Screening Accessories Newborn Screening Devices Pulse Oximeters

Consumables Newborn Screening Assay Kits & Reagents Other Newborn Screening Consumables (Columns and Screening Cards)





Test Type

Dry Blood Spot Newborn Screening Tests

Newborn Hearing Screening Tests

Critical Congenital Heart Disease (CCHD) Screening Tests



Technology

Newborn Immunoassays & Enzymatic Screening Tests

Tandem Mass Spectrometry

Molecular Assays

Newborn Hearing Screening Technologies

Pulse Oximetry

Other Newborn Screening Technologies (Fluorescence, Gel Electrophoresis, etc.)

End User

Newborn Screening at Clinical Laboratories

Newborn Screening at Hospitals

To learn more about Newborn Screening Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=6323

Competitive Landscape

Prominent newborn screening providers are reliant on such key expansion strategies as product portfolio expansion by virtue of new releases, acquisition of existing manufacturers and entering into strategic agreements and collaborations. These measures help existing providers secure a firm footing in the market.

For instance, Bio-Rad Laboratories offers the VARIANTnbs automated newborn screening for sickle cell disease and other hemoglobin disorders, featuring fully automated analysis and advanced result reporting for maximum efficiency. It uses dried blood spot specimens to provide results.

Recently, in May 2021, Baebies was awarded US$ 2.7 million in a Phase-II B SBIR grant from the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute (NHLBI) of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) which supports validation, clinical evaluation and FDA submission of a rapid test panel for near-patient heparin monitoring.

Key Companies Profiled

PerkinElmer

Demant A/S

Natus Medical Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Danaher Corporation

Medtronic Plc.

Chromsystems Instruments & Chemicals GmbH

Trivitron Healthcare

Baebies

RECIPE Chemicals + Instruments GmbH

Newborn Screening Market Country-wise Analysis

Why is the U.S. Likely to Generate Significant Opportunities for Newborn Screening Product Manufacturers?

Prospects for newborn screening across the U.S. are expected to take a turn for the better, with an anticipated CAGR of around 5% throughout the forecast period. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that millions of babies are routinely screened every year.

Testing for possible diseases or conditions is largely administered via blood samples drawn from a newborn’s heel for genetic, endocrine or metabolic disorders, as well as for congenital heart defects. Players such as PerkinElmer and Danaher Corporation actively provide various newborn screening solutions.

Stuck in a neck-to-neck competition with other brands? Purchase a copy of report on Newborn Screening Market at https://www.factmr.com/checkout/6323

Newborn Screening Market Category-wise Insights

Why are Newborn Screening Consumables Gaining Traction?

Based on product, demand for newborn screening consumables is poised to witness impressive growth, expanding at a CAGR of nearly 8% until 2031. This elevated share is an outcome of growing hygiene concerns, especially in the wake of the recent pandemic crisis.

Amongst all consumables, demand for assay kits & reagents shall remain elevated, attributed to their ability to produce faster output times which helps in timely detection and diagnosis or prevention of any serious pediatric conditions.

Which is Likely to be the Dominant Newborn Screening Technology?

Based on technology, immunoassay- and enzymatic assay-based newborn screening is poised to acquire precedence, registering a CAGR of around 7% through 2031. This technology is widely deployed to ascertain various conditions amongst newborns.

For instance, ELISA-based is being widely deployed to screen newborns for cystic fibrosis using conventional radioimmunoassay. Similarly, monoclonal antibody immunoassay tests for hemoglobin variants identification is deployed for neonatal screening.

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Healthcare Industry Domain

Global Advanced Wound Care Market Outlook - Incidences of chronic wounds are on the rise, putting a lot of pressure on the advanced wound care sector. As a result, advanced wound care solutions are more readily available. Advanced wound care solutions are helpful because they have features like keeping a consistent temperature around the area to allow for optimal oxygen flow. Furthermore, advanced wound care treatments help to prevent infection and remove dead tissue from the wound.

What is Driving Demand for Prosthetic Liners Market? - The prosthetic liners market is expected to expand steadily in the short term, but with a positive outlook for the rest of the projection period. The increasing number of trauma cases, accidental cases of injuries or road accidents, government initiatives related to the product, and the emergence of novel liner materials are major driving factors of the Prosthetic liners market. These factors lead to an increase in demand for the product and aid in market growth.

Orthopedic Braces and Support System Industry Report Scope - An increase in demand for orthopedic braces and support systems has resulted from the rising prevalence of arthritis, spinal deformities, sciatic nerve, impaired muscle, paralysis, fracture damage, and stroke. Bulging or ruptured discs, scoliosis, stress-induced back discomfort, and scoliosis are all caused by improper and heavy lifting. Furthermore, the increased requirement to support weak limbs continues to drive sales of orthopedic braces and supports around the world.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Access MarketNgage: The On Demand, Subscription based platform from Future Market Insights

www.marketngage.com

Now avail flexible Market Research Subscription through MarketNgage, the Market Research Subscription Platform from Future Market Insights and other iconic market research powerhouses. Go beyond just reports and access research multi-format through downloadable executive summaries, chapters, databooks, infographics, charts, interactive playbook for data visualization and full reports across all major industries, 200+ sub sectors and 1200+ niche markets, through MarketNgage.

Sign Up for a 7 day free trial!

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583