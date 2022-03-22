The Global Retail Banking IT Spending Market is expected to grow by $ 15.69 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 5.15% during the forecast period

New York, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Retail Banking IT Spending Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06246387/?utm_source=GNW

15% during the forecast period. Our report on the retail banking IT spending market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing need for greater customer satisfaction, increased efficiency in banking operations, and rise in autonomous banking.

The retail banking IT spending market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The retail banking IT spending market is segmented as below:

By Type

• IT services

• IT hardware

• IT software



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the incorporation of analytics into third-party banking software as one of the prime reasons driving the retail banking IT spending market growth during the next few years. Also, rise of blockchain as a service in BSFI and rise in cloud-based solutions in retail banking will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on retail banking IT spending market covers the following areas:

• Retail banking IT spending market sizing

• Retail banking IT spending market forecast

• Retail banking IT spending market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading retail banking IT spending market vendors that include Accenture Plc, Atos SE, Capgemini SE, CGI Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., Fidelity National Information Services Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Genpact Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., HP Inc., Infosys Ltd., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., NetApp Inc., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, Wipro Ltd., and WNS Holdings Ltd. Also, the retail banking IT spending market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

