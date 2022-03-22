Associa Cares Provides Financial Assistance To 22 Families Displaced By Building Fire

St. Paul, MN, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Cares, the community management industry’s leading charitable organization, has provided financial assistance to 22 families and individuals in St. Paul’s Summit Hill Townhomes community who lost their homes in a building fire this past November. Associa Cares provided grants to help them pay for immediate basic needs as they recovered from the fire. Summit Hill Townhomes is a client community of Cities Management, an Associa® Company.

“Associa Cares knows that the loss of a home is unimaginable, and we want this community to know that we support them. That’s why we work closely with our Associa branches across the country to administer funds where and when they are most needed,” stated Andrew Fortin, Associa Cares president. “Associa Cares supports both Associa-managed and non-Associa managed communities. We are committed to helping anyone in need as they work to rebuild their lives.”

“As soon as we received the news of the destruction caused by this fire at one of our client communities, our team jumped into action,” stated Kate Grutzmacher, CMCA®, AMS®, Cities Management president. “We are honored to partner with Associa Cares to offer a helping hand to those impacted. We hope that these relief grants will help the families of Summit Hill Townhomes meet their immediate needs during this time of recovery and remind them that they do not have to face this alone.”

About Associa Cares

Associa Cares is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Through donations raised from Associa employees and at fundraising events across the country, Associa Cares is able to provide aid to the families affected by these types of tragedies.

Associa Cares funds are distributed to families of Associa-managed and non-Associa managed communities. To donate to Associa Cares or apply for assistance, please visit our website at www.associacares.org.

Associa Cares has provided assistance to more than 3,000 families and more than $4.3 million has been distributed since 2007. To view Associa Cares’ fundraising disclosure statement, visit www.associacares.org/fundraising-disclosure-statement/.

Stay Connected:

Like Associa Cares on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associacares/

Like Associa on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

-30-

Attachment