Boditech Med Partners With Novo Integrated Sciences to Market and Distribute Lower-Cost, Rapid Testing in North America

MIAMI, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boditech Med, a global leader in point-of-care testing with more than 90 biomarker products, announced today the signing of a memorandum of understanding with Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. that provides for marketing and distribution in North America.

Founded in South Korea in 1998, Boditech Med markets and sells more than 90 biomarker products in 120 countries. Through its North American expansion, the publicly-traded company aims to improve the health and safety of patients and the effectiveness and workflows of clinicians in the U.S. and beyond.

"Diagnostic testing in North America remains a critical issue for patients, many times taking up to an astounding three days to get test results. Our proven technology is more cost-effective with actionable results in as little as 12 to 15 minutes," said Eui-Yul Choi, PhD, Boditech's co-founder and CEO. "We recently announced our intention to establish manufacturing capabilities in Miami, Florida, and today are pleased to have secured our marketing and distribution partner, Novo, with an ecosystem in North America to deploy our technology."

"The Novo ecosystem will provide the platform to quickly and efficiently market and distribute Boditech's lower-cost, rapid testing capability in North America, pending regulatory approval," said Robert Mattacchione, Novo's CEO and Board Chairman. "With Boditech's planned expansion into North America, together we intend to improve the health and safety of patients and the effectiveness and workflows of clinicians."

Boditech's product line includes technologies that enable accurate, thorough capillary blood tests, based on a small amount of blood from a finger prick. Boditech intends to bring lower-cost, rapid testing that covers many critical areas of medicine, from cardiac health to cancer, to the country.

About Boditech Med

Boditech Med is a global leader in point-of-care testing with a decades-long track record of improving health and quality of life through innovative in-vitro diagnostic solutions. Since its launch in 1998, Boditech has developed 85 biomarkers, which support capillary blood, venous blood, and plasma testing, to meet customers' evolving needs. Listed as a public company on the KOSDAQ, Boditech's products aid patients and clinicians in 120 countries.

Learn more about Boditech Med and how its in-vitro diagnostic are improving health worldwide: https://www.boditech.co.kr/en

About Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc.

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. is pioneering a holistic approach to patient-first health and wellness through a multidisciplinary healthcare ecosystem of multiple patient and consumer touchpoints for services and product innovation. Novo offers an essential and differentiated solution to deliver, or intend to deliver, these services and products through the integration of medical technology, advanced therapeutics, and rehabilitative science.

For more information concerning Novo Integrated Sciences, please visit www.novointegrated.com. For more information on Novo Healthnet Limited, Novo's wholly owned subsidiary, please visit www.novohealthnet.com.

Contact: Jack Murtha | Clinical Consultants International | jmurtha7@gmail.com

Related Images











Image 1: Boditech Med logo





Boditech Med logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment