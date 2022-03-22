Idaho Power and Micron Technology Partner to Advance Solar-Powered Renewable Energy in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Idaho Power will facilitate construction of a new 40-megawatt (MW) solar project in partnership with Micron. The project supports Micron’s goal to source 100% renewable energy for its U.S. operations by the end of 2025.



As part of the contract, Idaho Power has asked the Idaho Public Utilities Commission (IPUC) to approve a power purchase agreement with Black Mesa Energy, LLC, an oil and gas exploration and production company, to develop a dedicated solar facility for Micron’s renewable energy use.

The new facility will be located near Micron’s Boise corporate headquarters, epicenter of Micron’s world leading research and development. Micron has been steadily working toward its sustainability and renewable energy goals globally, and the project represents a notable milestone for the company in advancing its progress in the U.S.

“Micron is taking a step toward our goal of reaching 100% renewable energy in the U.S. in 2025 by supporting solar development in our home state. This highlights our commitments to both our communities and the environment,” said Manish Bhatia, executive vice president of Global Operations at Micron. “We’re pleased to partner with Idaho Power and bring our efforts one step closer to meeting our sustainability goals.”

The project is one of the first under Idaho Power’s proposed Clean Energy Your Way - Construction offering, enabling large customers to partner with Idaho Power on new, dedicated renewable energy resources to meet business sustainability goals, while simultaneously adding new renewable resources to Idaho Power’s system. Idaho Power has established its own goal to provide 100% clean energy to its customers by 2045.

“This agreement with Micron is an example of the innovative thinking that will be required as we all move toward a clean energy future,” said Lisa Grow, Idaho Power President and CEO. “We are excited to be a part of Micron’s goal of sourcing 100% renewable energy for their U.S. operations, and we’re proud that they are starting that journey with us, right here in Idaho where they have been an important part of our community for more than four decades.”

About Idaho Power

Idaho Power, headquartered in vibrant and fast-growing Boise, Idaho, has been a locally operated energy company since 1916. Today, it serves a 24,000-square-mile area in Idaho and Oregon. The company’s goal to provide 100% clean energy by 2045 builds on its long history as a clean-energy leader that provides reliable service at affordable prices. With 17 low-cost hydroelectric projects at the core of its diverse energy mix, Idaho Power’s residential, business and agricultural customers pay among the nation’s lowest prices for electricity. Its 2,000 employees proudly serve more than 600,000 customers with a culture of safety first, integrity always and respect for all.

IDACORP Inc. (NYSE: IDA), Idaho Power’s independent publicly traded parent company, is also headquartered in Boise, Idaho. To learn more, visit idahopower.com or idacorpinc.com.

About Micron Technology, Inc.

We are an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions transforming how the world uses information to enrich life for all. With a relentless focus on our customers, technology leadership, and manufacturing and operational excellence, Micron delivers a rich portfolio of high-performance DRAM, NAND and NOR memory and storage products through our Micron® and Crucial® brands. Every day, the innovations that our people create fuel the data economy, enabling advances in artificial intelligence and 5G applications that unleash opportunities — from the data center to the intelligent edge and across the client and mobile user experience. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), visit micron.com .

© 2022 Micron Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. Information, products, and/or specifications are subject to change without notice. Micron, the Micron logo, and all other Micron trademarks are the property of Micron Technology, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

