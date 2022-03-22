HealthEquity Reports Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Ended January 31, 2022 Financial Results

Highlights of the fiscal year include:

Revenue of $756.6 million, an increase of 3% compared to $733.6 million in FY21.

Net loss of $44.3 million, compared to net income of $8.8 million in FY21, with non-GAAP net income of $110.2 million, compared to $127.6 million in FY21.

Net loss per diluted share of $0.53, compared to net income per diluted share of $0.12 in FY21, with non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $1.33, compared to $1.69 in FY21.

Adjusted EBITDA of $236.0 million, a decrease of 2% compared to $240.8 million in FY21.

7.2 million HSAs, an increase of 25% compared to FY21.

Total HSA Assets of $19.6 billion, an increase of 37% compared to FY21.

14.4 million Total Accounts, including both HSAs and complementary CDBs, an increase of 12% compared to FY21.

The Company sold 5,750,000 shares of common stock, yielding net proceeds of $456.6 million.

The Company closed its acquisitions of Luum, the Fifth Third Bank HSA portfolio, and Further.

The Company issued $600 million aggregate principal amount of 4.50% Senior Notes due 2029 and refinanced its credit facility.

Highlights of the fourth quarter include:

Revenue of $203.3 million, an increase of 8% compared to $188.2 million in Q4 FY21.

Net loss of $32.8 million, compared to net income of $5.4 million in Q4 FY21, with non-GAAP net income of $17.0 million, compared to $34.6 million in Q4 FY21.

Net loss per diluted share of $0.39, compared to net income per diluted share of $0.07 in Q4 FY21, with non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.20, compared to $0.44 in Q4 FY21.

Adjusted EBITDA of $50.4 million, a decrease of 11% compared to $56.6 million in Q4 FY21.

The Company closed its acquisition of Further on November 1, 2021.

The Company agreed to purchase the HealthSavings HSA portfolio, which closed on March 2, 2022.

DRAPER, Utah, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) ("HealthEquity" or the "Company"), the nation's largest health savings account non-bank custodian, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended January 31, 2022.

“The HealthEquity team closed out the fiscal 2022 year strong with $203 million in fourth quarter revenue, the highest revenue quarter in our history,” said Jon Kessler, President and CEO of HealthEquity. “With record HSA and asset growth in fiscal 2022, pandemic headwinds beginning to subside, and the emergence of potential tailwinds, we believe we are well-positioned for continued growth in fiscal 2023.”

Fiscal year financial results

Revenue for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2022 was $756.6 million, an increase of 3% compared to $733.6 million for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2021. Revenue this year included: service revenue of $426.9 million, custodial revenue of $202.8 million, and interchange revenue of $126.8 million.

HealthEquity reported a net loss of $44.3 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, and non-GAAP net income of $110.2 million, or $1.33 per diluted share, for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2022. The Company reported net income of $8.8 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, and non-GAAP net income of $127.6 million, or $1.69 per diluted share, for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA was $236.0 million for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2022, a decrease of 2% compared to $240.8 million for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2021. Adjusted EBITDA was 31% of revenue, compared to 33% for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2021.

As of January 31, 2022, HealthEquity had $225.4 million of cash and cash equivalents and $930.8 million of outstanding debt, net of issuance costs. This compares to $328.8 million in cash and cash equivalents and $986.7 million of outstanding debt as of January 31, 2021.

Fourth quarter financial results

Revenue for the fourth quarter ended January 31, 2022 was $203.3 million, an increase of 8% compared to $188.2 million for the fourth quarter ended January 31, 2021. Revenue this quarter included: service revenue of $112.5 million, custodial revenue of $58.1 million, and interchange revenue of $32.8 million.

HealthEquity reported a net loss of $32.8 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, and non-GAAP net income of $17.0 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter ended January 31, 2022. The Company reported net income of $5.4 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, and non-GAAP net income of $34.6 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter ended January 31, 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA was $50.4 million for the fourth quarter ended January 31, 2022, a decrease of 11% compared to $56.6 million for the fourth quarter ended January 31, 2021. Adjusted EBITDA was 25% of revenue, compared to 30% for the fourth quarter ended January 31, 2021.

Account and asset metrics

HSAs as of January 31, 2022 were approximately 7.2 million, an increase of 25% year over year, including 455,000 HSAs with investments, an increase of 37% year over year. Total Accounts as of January 31, 2022 were 14.4 million, including 7.2 million other consumer-directed benefits ("CDBs").

Total HSA Assets as of January 31, 2022 were $19.6 billion, an increase of 37% year over year. Total HSA Assets included $12.9 billion of HSA cash and $6.7 billion of HSA investments. Client-held funds, which are deposits held on behalf of our Clients to facilitate administration of our CDBs, and from which we generate custodial revenue, were $0.9 billion as of January 31, 2022.

HealthSavings HSA portfolio acquisition

On December 4, 2021, we signed an agreement to acquire the Health Savings Administrators, L.L.C. (“HealthSavings”) HSA portfolio, which consisted of $1.3 billion of HSA Assets held in approximately 87,000 HSAs in exchange for a purchase price of $60 million. This acquisition closed on March 2, 2022.

WageWorks integration

HealthEquity completed its acquisition of WageWorks on August 30, 2019. As of January 31, 2022, the Company has substantially completed the integration of WageWorks and achieved approximately $80 million in annualized ongoing net synergies.

Business outlook

For the fiscal year ending January 31, 2023, management expects revenues of $820 million to $830 million. Its outlook for net loss is between $61 million and $53 million, resulting in net loss of $0.73 to $0.63 per diluted share. Its outlook for non-GAAP net income, calculated using the method described below, is between $102 million and $110 million, resulting in non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $1.21 to $1.30 (based on an estimated 84 million weighted-average shares outstanding). Management expects Adjusted EBITDA of $245 million to $255 million.

See “Non-GAAP financial information” below for definitions of our Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures used throughout this release to the most comparable GAAP financial measures is included with the financial tables at the end of this release.

Non-GAAP financial information

To supplement our financial information presented on a GAAP basis, we disclose non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP net income per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA is adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, merger integration expenses, acquisition costs, gains and losses on equity securities, costs associated with unused office space, and other certain non-operating items.

Non-GAAP net income is calculated by adding back to GAAP net income (loss) before income taxes the following items: amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, merger integration expenses, acquisition costs, gains and losses on equity securities, and losses on extinguishment of debt, costs associated with unused office space, and subtracting a non-GAAP tax provision using a normalized non-GAAP tax rate.

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income by diluted weighted-average shares outstanding.

Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to the Company's financial condition and results of operations. The Company cautions investors that non-GAAP financial information, by its nature, departs from GAAP; accordingly, its use can make it difficult to compare current results with results from other reporting periods and with the results of other companies. In addition, while amortization of acquired intangible assets is being excluded from non-GAAP net income, the revenue generated from those acquired intangible assets is not excluded. We have changed the definitions of Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income to exclude costs associated with unused office space to reflect that a majority of our work force is now permanently working remotely. Whenever we use these non-GAAP financial measures, we provide a reconciliation of the applicable non-GAAP financial measure to the most closely applicable GAAP financial measure. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure as detailed in the tables below.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity and its subsidiaries administer HSAs and other consumer-directed benefits for our more than 14 million accounts in partnership with employers, benefits advisors, and health and retirement plan providers who share our mission to connect health and wealth and value our culture of remarkable “Purple” service. For more information, visit www.healthequity.com.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding our industry, business strategy, plans, goals and expectations concerning our markets and market position, product expansion, future operations, expenses and other results of operations, revenue, margins, profitability, acquisition synergies, future efficiencies, tax rates, capital expenditures, liquidity and capital resources and other financial and operating information. When used in this discussion, the words “may,” “believes,” “intends,” “seeks,” “aims,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “estimates,” “expects,” “should,” “assumes,” “continues,” “could,” “will,” “future” and the negative of these or similar terms and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking statements in this press release.

Forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations regarding future events, results or outcomes. These expectations may or may not be realized. Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give you no assurance these expectations will prove to be correct. Some of these expectations may be based upon assumptions, data or judgments that prove to be incorrect. Actual events, results and outcomes may differ materially from our expectations due to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Although it is not possible to identify all of these risks and factors, they include, among others, risks related to the following:

the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on the Company, its operations and its financial results;

our ability to realize the anticipated financial and other benefits from combining the operations of WageWorks and Further with our business in an efficient and effective manner;

our ability to integrate the Further business successfully;

our ability to compete effectively in a rapidly evolving healthcare and benefits administration industry;

our dependence on the continued availability and benefits of tax-advantaged health savings accounts and other consumer-directed benefits;

our ability to successfully identify, acquire and integrate additional portfolio purchases or acquisition targets;

the significant competition we face and may face in the future, including from those with greater resources than us;

our reliance on the availability and performance of our technology and communications systems;

recent and potential future cybersecurity breaches of our technology and communications systems and other data interruptions, including resulting costs and liabilities, reputational damage and loss of business;

the current uncertain healthcare environment, including changes in healthcare programs and expenditures and related regulations;

our ability to comply with current and future privacy, healthcare, tax, ERISA, investment adviser and other laws applicable to our business;

our reliance on partners and third-party vendors for distribution and important services;

our ability to develop and implement updated features for our technology and communications systems and successfully manage our growth;

our ability to protect our brand and other intellectual property rights; and

our reliance on our management team and key team members.

For a detailed discussion of these and other risk factors, please refer to the risks detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent periodic and current reports. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. We undertake no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

HealthEquity, Inc. and its subsidiaries

Consolidated balance sheets (unaudited)

(in thousands, except par value) January 31, 2022 January 31, 2021 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 225,414 $ 328,803 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $6,228 and $4,239 as of January 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively 87,428 72,767 Other current assets 38,495 58,607 Total current assets 351,337 460,177 Property and equipment, net 23,372 29,106 Operating lease right-of-use assets 63,613 89,508 Intangible assets, net 973,137 767,003 Goodwill 1,645,836 1,327,193 Other assets 49,807 37,420 Total assets $ 3,107,102 $ 2,710,407 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 27,541 $ 1,614 Accrued compensation 47,136 50,670 Accrued liabilities 57,589 75,880 Current portion of long-term debt 8,750 62,500 Operating lease liabilities 12,171 14,037 Total current liabilities 153,187 204,701 Long-term liabilities Long-term debt, net of issuance costs 922,077 924,217 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 65,232 74,224 Other long-term liabilities 14,185 8,808 Deferred tax liability 99,846 119,729 Total long-term liabilities 1,101,340 1,126,978 Total liabilities 1,254,527 1,331,679 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of January 31, 2022 and 2021 — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 900,000 shares authorized, 83,780 and 77,168 shares issued and outstanding as of January 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively 8 8 Additional paid-in capital 1,676,508 1,158,372 Accumulated earnings 176,059 220,348 Total stockholders’ equity 1,852,575 1,378,728 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,107,102 $ 2,710,407





HealthEquity, Inc. and its subsidiaries

Consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income (loss) (unaudited)

Three months ended January 31,

Year ended January 31,

(in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue Service revenue $ 112,461 $ 111,328 $ 426,910 $ 430,966 Custodial revenue 58,057 48,581 202,817 190,933 Interchange revenue 32,779 28,260 126,829 111,671 Total revenue 203,297 188,169 756,556 733,570 Cost of revenue Service costs 86,119 78,019 290,302 280,214 Custodial costs 6,300 4,769 21,867 19,574 Interchange costs 5,579 4,463 20,681 18,448 Total cost of revenue 97,998 87,251 332,850 318,236 Gross profit 105,299 100,918 423,706 415,334 Operating expenses Sales and marketing 16,317 13,462 58,605 49,964 Technology and development 45,927 32,319 157,364 124,809 General and administrative 20,876 22,903 84,379 84,493 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 23,046 19,159 82,791 76,064 Merger integration 26,383 14,662 64,805 45,990 Total operating expenses 132,549 102,505 447,944 381,320 Income (loss) from operations (27,250 ) (1,587 ) (24,238 ) 34,014 Other income (expense) Interest expense (10,748 ) (6,771 ) (36,572 ) (34,881 ) Other income (expense), net (5,767 ) 7,016 (5,931 ) 5,007 Total other income (expense) (16,515 ) 245 (42,503 ) (29,874 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (43,765 ) (1,342 ) (66,741 ) 4,140 Income tax benefit (10,947 ) (6,709 ) (22,452 ) (4,694 ) Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) $ (32,818 ) $ 5,367 $ (44,289 ) $ 8,834 Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ (0.39 ) $ 0.07 $ (0.53 ) $ 0.12 Diluted $ (0.39 ) $ 0.07 $ (0.53 ) $ 0.12 Weighted-average number of shares used in computing net income (loss) per share: Basic 83,708 76,846 83,133 74,235 Diluted 83,708 78,559 83,133 75,679





HealthEquity, Inc. and its subsidiaries

Consolidated statements of cash flows (unaudited)

Year ended January 31,

(in thousands) 2022 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (44,289 ) $ 8,834 $ 39,664 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 137,188 115,904 55,352 Stock-based compensation 52,750 42,863 39,844 Impairment of right-of-use assets 11,246 — — Amortization of debt issuance costs 4,448 5,102 2,711 Loss on extinguishment of debt 4,049 — — Change in fair value of contingent consideration (2,147 ) — — Gains on equity securities (1,677 ) — (27,570 ) Other non-cash items 1,232 1,753 728 Deferred taxes (23,430 ) (5,132 ) 3,665 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (11,204 ) (413 ) (4,029 ) Other assets 7,464 (24,839 ) (12,577 ) Operating lease right-of-use assets 15,235 11,150 6,218 Accrued compensation (3,657 ) 771 4,550 Accounts payable, accrued liabilities, and other current liabilities (2,178 ) 30,422 1,920 Operating lease liabilities, non-current (9,412 ) (10,803 ) (5,383 ) Other long-term liabilities 5,377 6,007 (83 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 140,995 181,619 105,010 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (504,533 ) — (1,644,575 ) Purchases of software and capitalized software development costs (62,708 ) (51,500 ) (25,654 ) Acquisition of intangible member assets (65,465 ) (32,371 ) (9,134 ) Purchases of property and equipment (8,908 ) (13,093 ) (7,286 ) Purchases of equity securities — — (53,845 ) Proceeds from sale of equity securities 2,367 — — Net cash used in investing activities (639,247 ) (96,964 ) (1,740,494 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Principal payments on long-term debt (1,003,125 ) (239,063 ) (7,813 ) Proceeds from long-term debt 950,000 — 1,250,000 Payment of debt issuance costs (11,920 ) — (30,504 ) Proceeds from follow-on equity offering, net of payments for offering costs 456,640 286,779 458,495 Settlement of client-held funds obligation, net (486 ) (3,862 ) (215,790 ) Proceeds from exercise of common stock options 9,754 8,568 11,347 Payment of contingent consideration (6,000 ) — — Net cash provided by financing activities 394,863 52,422 1,465,735 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (103,389 ) 137,077 (169,749 ) Beginning cash and cash equivalents 328,803 191,726 361,475 Ending cash and cash equivalents $ 225,414 $ 328,803 $ 191,726





HealthEquity, Inc. and its subsidiaries

Consolidated statements of cash flows (unaudited) (continued)

Year ended January 31, (in thousands) 2022 2021 2020 Supplemental cash flow data: Interest expense paid in cash $ 16,107 $ 27,686 $ 21,806 Income tax payments (refunds), net (5,632 ) (6,022 ) 9,277 Supplemental disclosures of non-cash investing and financing activities: Purchases of software and capitalized software development costs included in accounts payable, accrued liabilities, or accrued compensation 4,640 1,930 1,742 Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable or accrued liabilities 1,414 160 487 Purchases of intangible member assets included in accounts payable or accrued liabilities 1,692 — — Decrease in goodwill due to measurement period adjustments, net 19 5,438 — Exercise of common stock options receivable 470 1,478 — Equity-based acquisition consideration — — 3,776

Stock-based compensation expense (unaudited)

Total stock-based compensation expense included in the consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income (loss) is as follows:

Three months ended January 31, Year ended January 31, (in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cost of revenue $ 2,711 $ 2,259 $ 11,258 $ 7,996 Sales and marketing 1,324 2,176 7,001 6,986 Technology and development 2,968 2,721 13,132 10,772 General and administrative 4,047 5,394 21,359 17,109 Other expense, net — — 342 — Total stock-based compensation expense $ 11,050 $ 12,550 $ 53,092 $ 42,863



Total Accounts (unaudited)

(in thousands, except percentages) January 31, 2022 January 31, 2021 % Change

HSAs 7,207 5,782 25 % New HSAs from sales - Quarter-to-date 472 370 28 % New HSAs from sales - Year-to-date 918 687 34 % New HSAs from acquisitions - Year-to-date 740 — n/a HSAs with investments 455 333 37 % CDBs 7,192 7,028 2 % Total Accounts 14,399 12,810 12 % Average Total Accounts - Quarter-to-date 14,326 12,659 13 % Average Total Accounts - Year-to-date 13,450 12,604 7 %



HSA assets (unaudited)

(in millions, except percentages) January 31, 2022

January 31, 2021

% Change HSA cash with yield (1) $ 12,934 $ 9,875 31 % HSA cash without yield (2) 9 244 (96 )% Total HSA cash 12,943 10,119 28 % HSA investments with yield (1) 6,668 4,078 64 % HSA investments without yield (2) 7 138 (95 )% Total HSA investments 6,675 4,216 58 % Total HSA Assets 19,618 14,335 37 % Average daily HSA cash with yield - Year-to-date 10,465 8,599 22 % Average daily HSA cash with yield - Quarter-to-date $ 12,084 $ 9,060 33 %

(1) HSA Assets that generate custodial revenue.

(2) HSA Assets that do not generate custodial revenue.





Client-held funds (unaudited)

(in millions, except percentages) January 31, 2022 January 31, 2021 % Change Client-held funds (1) $ 897 $ 986 (9 )% Average daily Client-held funds - Year-to-date (1) 842 847 (1 )% Average daily Client-held funds - Quarter-to-date (1) 822 848 (3 )%

(1) Client-held funds that generate custodial revenue.





Net income (loss) reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited)

Three months ended January 31,

Year ended January 31,

(in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income (loss) $ (32,818 ) $ 5,367 $ (44,289 ) $ 8,834 Interest income (82 ) (195 ) (1,501 ) (1,045 ) Interest expense 10,748 6,771 36,572 34,881 Income tax benefit (10,947 ) (6,709 ) (22,452 ) (4,694 ) Depreciation and amortization 15,778 11,259 54,397 39,839 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 23,046 19,159 82,791 76,064 Stock-based compensation expense 11,050 12,550 52,750 42,863 Merger integration expenses 26,383 14,662 64,805 45,990 Acquisition costs (1) 5,915 1,039 10,832 1,118 Gain on equity securities (15 ) — (1,692 ) — Other (2) 1,381 (7,257 ) 3,802 (3,055 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 50,439 $ 56,646 $ 236,015 $ 240,795

(1) For the fiscal year ended January 31, 2022, acquisition costs included $0.3 million of stock-based compensation expense.

(2) For the fiscal year ended January 31, 2022, Other consisted of amortization of incremental costs to obtain a contract of $4.3 million, partially offset by other income, net, of $0.5 million. For the fiscal year ended January 31, 2021, Other consisted of amortization of incremental costs to obtain a contract of $2.0 million, offset by other income of $5.1 million.





Reconciliation of net loss outlook to Adjusted EBITDA outlook (unaudited)

Outlook for the year ending (in millions) January 31, 2023 Net loss $(61) - (53) Interest income (2) Interest expense 42 Income tax benefit (20) - (18) Depreciation and amortization 64 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 102 Stock-based compensation expense 79 Merger integration expenses 31 Costs associated with unused office space 5 Other 5 Adjusted EBITDA $245 - 255





Reconciliation of net loss to non-GAAP net income (unaudited)

Three months ended

Year ended

Outlook for the year ending (in millions, except per share data) January 31, 2022

January 31, 2022

January 31, 2023 Net loss $ (33 ) $ (44 ) $(61) - (53) Income tax benefit (11 ) (23 ) (20) - (18) Loss before income taxes - GAAP (44 ) (67 ) (81) - (71) Non-GAAP adjustments: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 23 83 102 Stock-based compensation expense 11 53 79 Merger integration expenses 27 65 31 Acquisition costs 6 11 — Gain on equity securities — (2 ) — Loss on extinguishment of debt — 4 — Costs associated with unused office space — — 5 Total adjustments to loss before income taxes - GAAP 67 214 217 Income before income taxes - Non-GAAP 23 147 136 - 146 Income tax provision - Non-GAAP (1) 6 37 34 - 36 Non-GAAP net income 17 110 102 - 110 Diluted weighted-average shares 84 83 84 Non-GAAP net income per diluted share (2) $ 0.20 $ 1.33 $1.21 - 1.30

(1) The Company utilizes a normalized non-GAAP tax rate to provide better consistency across the interim reporting periods within a given fiscal year by eliminating the effects of non-recurring and period-specific items, which can vary in size and frequency, and which are not necessarily reflective of the Company’s longer-term operations. The normalized non-GAAP tax rate applied to each period presented was 25%. The Company may adjust its non-GAAP tax rate as additional information becomes available and in conjunction with any other significant events occur that may materially affect this rate, such as merger and acquisition activity, changes in business outlook, or other changes in expectations regarding tax regulations.

(2) Non-GAAP net income per diluted share may not calculate due to rounding of non-GAAP net income and diluted weighted-average shares.





