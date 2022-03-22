Absci Reports Full Year 2021 Financial and Operating Results

VANCOUVER, Wash., March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Absci Corporation (Nasdaq: ABSI), the drug and target discovery company harnessing deep learning AI and synthetic biology to expand the therapeutic potential of proteins, today reported financial and operating results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.



“Our progress this quarter capped off a remarkable year for Absci from start to finish,” said Sean McClain, Founder and CEO. “In the last few months alone, we announced collaborations with EQRx and Merck including six drug discovery programs in total. And earlier today we shared data around some of our groundbreaking AI models for therapeutic protein design and optimization. These achievements, enabled by our proprietary assay data and platform, advance the state-of-the-art, and we are collaborating with NVIDIA to further develop and scale our in silico models. Our AI and data generation capabilities have generated a robust pipeline of partnering opportunities, and our innovation continues to drive business development discussions. I am inspired by the state of our company today and optimistic about our future, given the opportunities I see ahead of us.”

Recent Highlights

Announced proprietary data-enabled machine learning breakthroughs and validation of in silico lead optimization platform today at NVIDIA GTC .

. Initiated collaboration with NVIDIA to scale Absci's in silico drug discovery achievements, enable the most advanced AI paradigms, and accelerate therapeutic protein design.

Entered into research collaboration with Merck for Bionic™ Enzyme generation, and Merck has the option to nominate up to three targets and enter into a drug discovery collaboration.

for Bionic™ Enzyme generation, and Merck has the option to nominate up to three targets and enter into a drug discovery collaboration. Successfully executed partnerships representing five Active Programs in 2021 and three of our projected eight new programs so far in 2022.

Appointed Dr. Joseph Sirosh, a renowned leader in the AI field and former CTO of AI at Microsoft, and Dr. Andreas Busch, an experienced pharma R&D executive, to the Board of Directors.

Grew total headcount over the course of 2021 from 75 to 224.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Revenue was $1.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 compared to $2.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020.

Research and development expenses were $15.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, as compared to $4.6 million for the corresponding prior year period. This increase was primarily driven by additional investments in platform expansion, including data initiatives and AI capabilities.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses were $9.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, as compared to $2.4 million for the corresponding prior year period. This increase was primarily due to personnel-related costs and other expenses related to being a publicly traded company.

Net loss was $25.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, as compared to $4.9 million for the corresponding prior year period.

Full Year 2021 Financial Results and 2022 Projections

During 2021, Absci executed five Active Programs, consistent with expectations.

Revenue was $4.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to $4.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Research and development expenses were $44.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, as compared to $11.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. This increase was primarily driven by additional investments in platform expansion, including data initiatives and AI capabilities.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses were $28.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, as compared to $5.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. This increase was primarily due to personnel-related costs and other expenses related to being a publicly traded company.

Net loss was $101.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, as compared to $14.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash as of December 31, 2021 was $279.9 million, of which $252.6 million was unrestricted.

For 2022, Absci expects a net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash of approximately $120 million, which includes one-time, time-based disbursements totaling $10.5 million from restricted cash associated with the Denovium and Totient acquisitions. This projected cash usage also includes approximately $8.3 million of capital expenditures, net of cash proceeds from equipment financing, for completing the build-out of the company's new facility.

Based upon our expectations for net future cash usage, as of December 31, 2021, the company has approximately three years of cash and cash equivalents.

Absci anticipates eight new Active Programs in 2022, three of which result from the agreement executed with Merck.

About Absci

Absci Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended December 31,

For the Years Ended December 31,

(In thousands, except for share and per share data) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues Technology development revenue $ 1,087 $ 2,153 $ 4,009 $ 4,117 Collaboration revenue 365 575 773 663 Total revenues 1,452 2,728 4,782 4,780 Operating expenses Research and development 15,766 4,597 44,586 11,448 Selling, general and administrative 9,183 2,413 28,780 5,502 Depreciation and amortization 2,759 351 6,654 1,131 Total operating expenses 27,708 7,361 80,020 18,081 Operating loss (26,256 ) (4,633 ) (75,238 ) (13,301 ) Other expense Interest expense (200 ) (175 ) (3,432 ) (634 ) Other expense, net 188 (131 ) (31,189 ) (418 ) Total other expense, net (12 ) (306 ) (34,621 ) (1,052 ) Loss before income taxes (26,268 ) (4,939 ) (109,859 ) (14,353 ) Income tax benefit 1,102 — 8,899 — Net loss (25,166 ) (4,939 ) (100,960 ) (14,353 ) Adjustment of redeemable preferred units and stock — — — (34,336 ) Cumulative undeclared preferred stock dividends — (780 ) (2,284 ) (780 ) Net loss applicable to common stockholders and unitholders $ (25,166 ) $ (5,719 ) $ (103,244 ) $ (49,469 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders and unitholders:

Basic and diluted $ (0.28 ) $ (0.35 ) $ (2.08 ) $ (3.19 ) Weighted-average common shares and units outstanding:

Basic and diluted 89,768,980 16,326,325 49,685,194 15,494,908





Absci Corporation

Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

December 31,

December 31,

(In thousands, except for share and per share data) 2021 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 252,569 $ 69,867 Restricted cash 10,513 — Receivables under development arrangements 1,425 1,594 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 8,572 1,773 Total current assets 273,079 73,234 Operating lease right-of-use assets 6,538 4,476 Property and equipment, net 52,114 8,909 Intangibles, net 54,992 — Goodwill 21,335 — Restricted cash, long-term 16,844 1,841 Other long-term assets 1,293 109 TOTAL ASSETS $ 426,195 $ 88,569 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK AND OTHER STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 8,385 $ 2,116 Accrued expenses 17,434 1,569 Loans payable — 632 Long-term debt, current 2,400 903 Operating lease obligations, current 1,502 770 Financing lease obligations, current 2,785 1,475 Deferred revenue, current 1,353 2,630 Total current liabilities 33,859 10,095 Long-term debt - net of current portion 1,124 4,141 Operating lease obligations - net of current portion 8,969 3,813 Finance lease obligations - net of current portion 3,231 2,766 Deferred tax, net 743 — Other long-term liabilities 12,162 749 TOTAL LIABILITIES 60,088 21,564 Commitments Redeemable convertible preferred stock, $0.0001 par value — 156,433 STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value 9 2 Additional paid-in capital 557,136 635 Accumulated deficit (191,025 ) (90,065 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (13 ) — TOTAL OTHER STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT 366,107 (89,428 ) TOTAL LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK AND OTHER STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT $ 426,195 $ 88,569



