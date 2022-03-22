EMCORE Introduces Military-Grade MAKO-X C/X-Band RF over Fiber Transceiver at Satellite 2022

ALHAMBRA, CA, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EMCORE Corporation (Nasdaq: EMKR), a leading provider of advanced mixed-signal products that serve the aerospace & defense, communications, and sensing markets, announced today the introduction of its military-grade MAKO-X C/X-Band RF over Fiber Transceiver for electronic warfare systems, interfacility links, antenna remoting, signal processing, and other high-dynamic-range applications from 3.4 GHz to 8.4 GHz. This ruggedized flange-mount transceiver module is tested to environmental MIL-STD-810G and EMI & EMC MIL-STD-461F standards.



The MAKO-X reduces the need for complicated RF copper and frequency up-down converter equipment in mobile electronic warfare systems, with the benefit of lower maintenance cost, less downtime, and increased safety in harsh environments. This unique transceiver is an enabling technology for armored carrier vehicles to deploy a remote antenna for satellite uplink/downlink communications over high-speed fiber optics while maintaining a safe distance for military personnel.

“Our new MAKO-X transceiver is a significant breakthrough in fiber optic transmission technology for Aerospace & Defense and Commercial applications,” said David Wojciechowski, Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Business Development of Defense Optoelectronics for EMCORE. “Leveraging our advanced engineering capabilities in satellite communications, EMCORE’s MAKO-X is the cutting edge, high-performance fiber optic transceiver that our defense customers have been demanding,” added Mr. Wojciechowski.

Building on EMCORE’s forty years of RF over fiber expertise, the new MAKO-X transceiver module combines C/X-band transmitter and receiver capability in a single highly-ruggedized flange-mount package. It features full-duplex operation, high spurious-free dynamic range of 105 dB-Hz, excellent phase noise of -100 dBc/Hz at 10 KHz, and 1550 nm DWDM laser (1310 nm/1620 nm for WDM),

EMCORE’s new MAKO-X transceiver will be showcased at Satellite 2022, March 22-24 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington DC, booth #1333. For more information and specifications, please visit emcore.com .

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation is a leading provider of advanced mixed-signal products that serve the aerospace & defense, communications, and sensing markets. Our best-in-class components and systems support a broad array of applications including navigation and inertial sensing, defense optoelectronics, broadband communications, optical sensing, and specialty chips for telecom and data center. We leverage industry-leading Quartz MEMS, Lithium Niobate, and Indium Phosphide chip-level technology to deliver state-of-the-art component and system-level products across our end-market applications. EMCORE has vertically-integrated manufacturing capability at its wafer fabrication facility in Alhambra, CA, and Quartz MEMS manufacturing facility in Concord, CA. Our manufacturing facilities maintain ISO 9001 quality management certification, and we are AS9100 aerospace quality certified at our facility in Concord. For further information about EMCORE, please visit http://www.emcore.com .

Forward-looking statements:

The information provided herein may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements include statements regarding EMCORE's plans, strategies, business prospects, growth opportunities, changes, and trends in our business and expansion into new markets. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about EMCORE and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those stated in the forward-looking statements, including without limitation, the following: (a) uncertainties regarding the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact of measures intended to reduce its spread on our business and operations, which is evolving and beyond our control; (b) the rapidly evolving markets for EMCORE's products and uncertainty regarding the development of these markets; (c) EMCORE's historical dependence on sales to a limited number of customers and fluctuations in the mix of products and customers in any period; (d) delays and other difficulties in commercializing new products; (e) the failure of new products: (i) to perform as expected without material defects, (ii) to be manufactured at acceptable volumes, yields, and cost, (iii) to be qualified and accepted by our customers, and (iv) to successfully compete with products offered by our competitors; (f) uncertainties concerning the availability and cost of commodity materials and specialized product components that we do not make internally; (g) actions by competitors; and (h) other risks and uncertainties discussed under Item 1A - Risk Factors in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, as updated by our subsequent periodic reports. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date hereof, and EMCORE undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

