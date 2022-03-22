LPL Financial Recognized for Technology Innovation by Bank Insurance & Securities Association

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA) today announced that the firm received a 2022 Technology Innovation Award from the Bank Insurance & Securities Association (BISA) for the firm’s proprietary solution, Meeting Manager.



“The best innovation happens when we listen to our clients and create solutions to overcome the challenges and hurdles they face in their businesses,” said Kirby Horan-Adams, LPL Financial executive vice president, Institution Business Strategy. “We know that one of advisors’ most critical, and often most limited, asset is their time. With Meeting Manager, we’ve been able to give advisors back time in their day by taking the hassle out of meeting prep so they can focus on having more meaningful client conversations.”

Meeting Manager is designed to help take the friction out of meeting preparation by streamlining the workflow process and reducing related administrative tasks to create more time in an advisor’s day. With Meeting Manager, a click of a button will assemble documents across multiple systems into a bundle that advisors can then customize for their upcoming meeting. The tool was launched to all advisors and institutions in 2021, and is integrated directly into ClientWorks, LPL’s existing advisor workstation.

