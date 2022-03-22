Solid Power, Inc. Announces Full Year 2021 Financial Results

LOUISVILLE, Colo., March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solid Power, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLDP), an industry-leading developer of all-solid-state battery cells for electric vehicles, today announced its financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2021.



Recent business highlights:

The completion of Solid Power’s business combination on December 8, 2021, resulting in net cash proceeds of $495 million to fund its product development and strategic growth plans

Completion of all planned 2021 milestones, including the start of production of 20 Ah high-content silicon anode cells (“Silicon EV Cells”) on the Company’s pilot production line

Partnership with leading lithium-ion cell producer SK Innovation Co., Ltd. to validate that Solid Power’s all-solid-state cell designs and production processes are scalable and to produce EV-scale cells as part of the Company’s automotive qualification process

Nearing completion of first EV-scale pilot manufacturing line

Continued progress on electrolyte production facility, which will support the Company‘s EV cell line and automotive qualification endeavors



“2021 was a transformational year for Solid Power, highlighted by key operational and strategic successes that accelerated the company’s growth potential,” said Doug Campbell, Chief Executive Officer of Solid Power. “Having secured substantial funding, we are focused on executing on our development roadmap while putting into place key operating capabilities to produce full-scale all-solid-state EV battery cells for our partner’s automotive qualification processes. We are also strengthening our team and processes to ensure our governance and operations reflect our high standards while we deliver value to our stakeholders.”

Campbell continued, “As the pace of EV technology adoption continues to increase, we are seeing battery customers intensify their interest and commitment to our all-solid-state value proposition. To meet the anticipated demand, we are accelerating investments in our operations, production equipment, and technology development. While these actions will not speed up our timeline to complete automotive qualification, we believe they can lower execution risk associated with our product development and associated revenue plan. We expect these efforts will also enhance cooperation with our current partners and give us the flexibility to onboard additional partners as we see fit.”

Financial Highlights:

Revenue for the full year 2021 was $2.7 million and operating loss was $26.5 million, including $17.1 million in research and development costs. 2021 net income attributable to common stockholders was $12.7 million, or $0.11 per diluted share.

Solid Power ended the year with cash and cash equivalents of $513 million and marketable securities of $76 million, which it expects to use to support its continued technical development and scale-up of operational capabilities.

2022 Outlook:

Solid Power is focused on delivering the following key milestones for 2022:

Delivering 2 Ah and 20 Ah Silicon EV Cells to automotive partners

Completing pilot EV line and commencing cell production

Completing construction of electrolyte production facility

Delivering EV-scale Silicon EV Cells to our automotive partners by the end of the year

Formally entering the automotive qualification process with our EV-scale Silicon EV Cell



To execute on this plan, Solid Power estimates that in 2022, capital expenditures will range from $85 million to $95 million and cash used in operations will be between $65 million and $75 million. Total cash investment will range between $150 million and $170 million.

The Company expects 2022 revenue to range from $3.0 million to $5.0 million.

Solid Power, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except par value, share amounts, and per-share amounts) As of December 31, 2021 2020 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 513,447 $ 4,974 Marketable securities 75,885 - Contract receivables 829 277 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,216 227 Total current assets 594,377 5,478 Property and Equipment, Net 22,082 8,481 Other Assets 602 - Intangible Assets, Net 619 248 Total assets $ 617,680 $ 14,207 Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 4,326 $ 202 Current portion of long-term debt 120 1,235 Deferred revenue 500 38 Accrued and other current liabilities: Accrued compensation 1,151 295 Accrued interest - 13 Other accrued liabilities 2,269 61 Total current liabilities 8,366 1,844 Long-term debt 10 1,489 Warrant liabilities 50,020 - Convertible notes payable - 3,612 Embedded derivative liability - 2,817 Other long-term liabilities 393 321 Deferred taxes 226 252 Total liabilities $ 59,015 $ 10,335 Stockholders equity: Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 2,000,000,000 and 122,507,000 shares authorized; 167,557,988 and 69,885,084 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively 17 7 Additional paid-in capital 568,183 31,492 Accumulated deficit (9,535 ) (27,627 ) Total stockholders' equity $ 558,665 $ 3,872 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 617,680 $ 14,207





Solid Power, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per-share amounts) Years Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Revenue $ 2,712 $ 2,103 Operating expenses Direct costs 3,073 1,670 Research and development 17,102 9,594 Marketing and sales 3,428 1,205 General and administrative 5,655 1,227 Total operating expenses 29,258 13,696 Operating loss (26,546 ) (11,593 ) Nonoperating income (expense) Interest income 56 28 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities 51,233 - Interest expense (394 ) (361 ) Other expense (3,602 ) - Loss from change in fair value of debt - (437 ) Loss from change in fair value of embedded derivative liability (2,680 ) (2,817 ) Gain of loan extinguishment - 923 Total nonoperating income (loss) 44,613 (2,664 ) Pretax income (loss) 18,067 (14,257 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (25 ) 118 Net income (loss) 18,092 (14,375 ) Premium paid on repurchase of redeemable convertible preferred stock (5,436 ) - Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 12,656 $ (14,375 ) Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 0.13 $ (0.21 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.11 $ (0.21 )





Solid Power, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands, except per-share amounts) Years Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities Net income (loss) $ 18,092 $ (14,375 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash and cash equivalents from operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,360 2,067 Loss on sale of property and equipment 11 7 (Gain) on extinguishment of debt - (923 ) Stock compensation expense 2,714 182 Stock warrant issue - 16 Deferred taxes (25 ) 118 Warrant liabilities (51,233 ) - Accrued interest on convertible notes payable to be paid in kind - 165 Non-cash interest expense on convertible notes payable 263 437 Loss from change in fair value of embedded derivative liability 2,680 2,817 Changes in operating assets and liabilities that provided (used) cash and cash equivalents: Contract receivables (552 ) (248 ) Due from related party - 244 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (3,865 ) 23 Accounts payable 778 (120 ) Deferred revenue 462 (421 ) Accrued and other liabilities 2,801 77 Deferred rent 74 (61 ) Net cash and cash equivalents used by operating activities (25,440 ) (9,995 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (12,617 ) (1,020 ) Purchase of marketable securities (75,885 ) - Purchases of intangible assets (381 ) (40 ) Net cash and cash equivalents used by investing activities (88,883 ) (1,060 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from debt 960 923 Proceeds from issuance of Series B preferred stock 135,579 - Preferred stock issuance costs (4,511 ) - Payments of debt (3,557 ) (676 ) Proceeds from issuance of convertible note payable 4,875 5,125 Proceeds from exercise of common stock options 106 23 Proceeds from exercise of common stock warrants 15 - Business combination, net of transaction costs 495,370 - Redemption of preferred stock (6,041 ) - Net cash and cash equivalents used by financing activities 622,796 5,395 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 508,473 (5,660 ) Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of the year 4,974 10,634 Cash and cash equivalents - end of the year $ 513,447 $ 4,974



