Goldcliff Commences Geophysical Survey at Nevada Rand

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- George Sanders, President of Goldcliff Resource Corporation (“Goldcliff” or the “Company”) (GCN: TSX.V, GCFFF: OTCBB PINKS) reports that the Company has begun an airborne geophysical survey of the Nevada Rand claim block in Mineral County, Nevada using a high resolution combined magnetic, radiometric and VLF electromagnetic array. The survey, flown by Precision GeoSurveys, will provide interrelated data for locating primary and secondary structure (faults) and alteration areas related to mineral emplacement. Correlation and interpretation of data is anticipated in six to eight weeks.



Goldcliff is particularly interested in any signature from the Quartz Hill bulk tonnage target area of the property. Quartz Hill is an outcropping of quartz breccia and is a unique occurrence on the Rand property. Quartz Hill sits within an extensive area of alteration located 200 to 700 metres northwest of the main Nevada Rand workings. One wildcat diamond drill hole (there is no evidence of previous drilling or trenching) was completed at this target by Goldcliff in early 2020 and returned a 21-foot (6.40 metres) interval grading 0.28 g/t gold. This mineralized interval suggests that there are elevated gold values in the system and that areas adjacent to the drill hole are high priority targets for the concentration of precious metals mineralization. The Quartz Hill oval-shaped alteration feature measures 500 metres by 300 metres.

At the Goldcliff’s Kettle Valley Gold/Silver project near Rock Creek, B.C. a recent (March 17) site inspection revealed that winter logging activity in the area has resulted in access roads being open and clear of snow. Current and forecasted weather conditions suggest the anticipated drill programme could commence earlier in April than originally planned.

Goldcliff is a multi asset exploration and development company focused on projects where a bootstrap development strategy may be applicable. Current active projects include the Kettle Valley gold/silver and Ainsworth silver properties in B.C. and the Nevada Rand gold/silver and Aurora West gold properties in Nevada.

Ed Rockel, P. Geo, qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 supervised the preparation and verification of the technical information contained in this release.

