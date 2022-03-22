CBD Pharmaceuticals (a subsidiary of Yuluka Health SAS) Signs Major Long-Term Seed Supply Agreements with Leading European Wholesalers to Start in the 2022 Calendar Year

CALI, Colombia, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yuluka Health SAS is pleased to announce the final stage of completion of its licensing and infrastructure upgrades of its subsidiary CBD Pharmaceuticals in Palmira, Valle del Cauca, and the signing of multiple long-term supply contracts with leading European wholesalers to start in the 2022 calendar year.



According to the terms of the agreements entered into on January 2022, CBD Pharmaceuticals will supply between 50 million to 100 million seeds from its unique library of strains to the European market starting in the 2022 calendar year and will continue to serve as a long-term provider for its partners. These agreements were executed by companies with extensive experience in the wholesale distribution of seeds to the retail and e-commerce market.

“CBD Pharmaceuticals’ unique library of strains has enabled the securement of these agreements, which we believe is only the beginning of our production volume abilities,” said Jaime Price, General Manager of Yuluka Health SAS, Colombia. “We anticipate providing a continuous supply, while building strong ongoing relationships across these markets, while continuing towards global expansion.”

With its final stages of completion of its licensing and infrastructure upgrades, CBD Pharmaceuticals is well positioned and ready to supply the market demand in many international markets where it is legal to do so. This supply agreement will solidify Colombia’s position as an international supplier of quality genetics and products, while creating opportunities and local jobs for the community.

About Us: Yuluka Health Inc is a global organization with operations in USA, Canada and Colombia with a focus on health and wellness of humans and animals. Yuluka Health has two main areas of operations which include Genetics & Consumer packaged goods.

The genetics program includes a library of over 106 unique strains based in Cali, Colombia and is focused on cultivation and breeding of seeds from its library as well as new hybrid strains through its breeding team of experts.

The consumer-packaged goods are designed to trigger the endocannabinoid system in both humans and animals to improve overall health and well-being. All consumer-packaged goods contain premium quality hemp derived cannabinoids and are manufactured and sold exclusively in the United States.

The executive team at Yuluka Health are comprised of a diverse talented group of international business executives and industry specialists with strong expertise and are focused on executing a business plan in becoming a key player in supplying seeds and consumer packaged goods to the international marketplace.