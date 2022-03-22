ROHM Starts Production of 150V GaN HEMTs: Featuring Breakthrough 8V Withstand Gate Voltage

Santa Clara, CA and Kyoto, Japan, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROHM Semiconductor today announced their new 150V GaN HEMTs, GNE10xxTB series (GNE1040TB) which increase gate withstand voltage (rated gate-source voltage) to an industry-leading 8V – ideally to be applied in power supply circuits for industrial equipment such as base stations and data centers, along with IoT communication devices.

In recent years – due to the rising demand for server systems in response to the growing number of IoT devices – improving power conversion efficiency and reducing size have become important social issues that require further advancements in the power device sector. As GaN devices generally provide higher switching characteristics and lower ON resistance than silicon devices, they are expected to contribute to lower power consumption of various power supplies and greater miniaturization of peripheral components.

Along with mass-producing industry-leading SiC devices and feature-rich silicon devices, ROHM has developed GaN devices that achieve superior high frequency operation in the medium voltage range, allowing the company to provide power solutions for a wider variety of applications.

These new products utilize an original structure that raises the rated gate-source voltage from the conventional 6V to 8V. As a result, degradation is prevented, even if overshoot voltages exceeding 6V occur during switching, contributing to improved design margin and higher reliability in power supply circuits. The GNE10xxTB series is offered in a highly versatile package featuring superior heat dissipation and large current capability, facilitating handling during the mounting process.

ROHM has trademarked GaN devices that contribute to greater energy conservation and miniaturization under the name EcoGaN™ and is working to expand the lineup with devices that improve performance. Going forward, ROHM will continue to develop control ICs that leverage analog power supply technology such as Nano Pulse Control™ and modules that incorporate these ICs, along with power solutions that contribute to a sustainable society by maximizing the performance of GaN devices.

Professor Masayoshi Yamamoto, Graduate School of Engineering, Nagoya University

This year, the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry (METI) of Japan has set a target of 30% energy savings for new data centers by 2030 – less than 10 years from now. However, system performance must not only be energy efficient, but also robust and stable as they have become a vital part of our social infrastructure.

In response, ROHM has developed a new GaN device that provides a gate withstand voltage of 8V, the industry’s highest, providing a high degree of robustness and stability while achieving superior energy savings. Beginning with these products, ROHM will continue to improve power supply efficiency in power sources by combining with proprietary Nano Pulse Control analog power supply technology, creating a major technological trend that will help the semiconductor and telecommunications industries become carbon neutral by 2040.

What is EcoGaN?

EcoGaN refers to GaN devices that contribute to energy conservation and miniaturization by maximizing the low ON resistance and high-speed switching characteristics of GaN, with the goals of reducing application power consumption, miniaturizing peripheral components, and reducing design load along with the number of parts required.

Application Examples

48V input buck converter circuits for data centers and base stations

Boost converter circuits for the power amp block of base stations

LiDAR drive circuits, wireless charging circuits for portable devices

Class D audio amplifiers

