Helios Fairfax Partners Corporation: Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2021

( Note : All dollar amounts in this news release are expressed in U.S. dollars except as otherwise noted. The financial results are prepared using the recognition and measurement requirements of International Financial Reporting Standards, except as otherwise noted, and are unaudited.)

TORONTO, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helios Fairfax Partners Corporation (TSX: HFPC.U) announces a net loss of $25.9 million for the fiscal year 2021 ($0.24 net loss per diluted share), compared to a net loss of $206.6 million in the fiscal year 2020 ($3.31 net loss per diluted share), principally reflecting net change in unrealized gains in Portfolio Investments, decreased net realized losses on Portfolio Investments, and decreased expenses as 2020 included significant expenses related to the Helios Transaction.

Highlights for 2021 included the following:

Net change in unrealized gains on investments of $30.0 million principally comprised of increases in the fair value of the company's investments in the Atlas Mara Facility Guarantee ($18.8 million), Other Common Shares ($13.3 million), Helios Fund IV ($6.9 million), NBA Africa ($3.4 million), and TopCo LP Class A units ($2.9 million). This was partially offset by net change in unrealized losses on the company's investments in TopCo LP Class B units ($24.5 million), the HFP Redemption Derivative ($6.0 million), and the Atlas Mara 11.0% Convertible Bonds ($2.4 million). Further, the balance included a reversal upon settlement of prior period unrealized losses on the Nova Pioneer Bonds ($7.8 million) and the Atlas Mara Facility ($4.2 million).

Net realized losses on investments of $21.2 million principally related to a realized loss of $16.4 million on partial settlement of the Atlas Mara Facility and $9.5 million on the settlement of the Nova Pioneer Bonds for an indirect equity interest in Nova Pioneer, partially offset by a realized gain of $3.6 million on the partial sale of Other Common Shares.

The company reported net foreign exchange losses of $12.9 million.

At December 31, 2021 common shareholders' equity was $591.9 million, or book value per share of $5.47 with 108,259,645 shares outstanding, compared to $599.7 million, or book value per share of $5.50 with 109,118,253 shares outstanding, at December 31, 2020, a decrease of less than 1.0%.

There were 108.9 million and 72.1 million weighted average shares outstanding during the fourth quarters of 2021 and 2020 respectively. At December 31, 2021 there were 52,806,780 subordinate voting shares and 55,452,865 multiple voting shares outstanding.

A material weakness was identified in the company’s internal control over financial reporting framework for the year ended December 31, 2021. Please refer to the company’s consolidated financial statements and Management Discussion and Analysis for further information, including the company’s proposed remediation plan in respect thereof.

Consolidated balance sheets, earnings and comprehensive income information follow and form part of this news release. Fourth quarter earnings and comprehensive income information that follow is unaudited. HFP's detailed 2021 report can be accessed at its website www.heliosfairfax.com.

In presenting the company’s results in this news release, management has included book value per basic share. Book value per basic share is calculated by the company as common shareholders' equity divided by the number of common shares outstanding.

Helios Fairfax Partners Corporation is an investment holding company whose investment objective is to achieve long term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in Africa and African businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, Africa.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

as at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020

(US$ thousands)

December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets Cash and cash equivalents 76,284 66,052 Restricted cash deposits — 7,525 Term deposits — 12,392 Portfolio Investments 587,498 493,654 Related party loan 19,608 19,411 Total cash and investments 683,390 599,034 Interest receivable 2,978 8,961 Deferred income taxes — 835 Income tax refundable 5,632 — Receivable from related parties 11,002 — Other assets 1,390 1,946 Total assets 704,392 610,776 Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 136 6,982 Automatic share purchase plan liability 500 — Payable to related parties 8,803 3,660 Income taxes payable — 399 Deferred income taxes 4,419 — Borrowings 98,632 — Total liabilities 112,490 11,041 Equity Common shareholders' equity 591,902 599,735 704,392 610,776 Book value per basic share 5.47 5.50

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (LOSS) AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

(US$ thousands except per share)

(Unaudited) Fourth quarter Year ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Income Interest (1,343 ) 2,988 139 18,727 Dividends 369 — 714 15 Net realized losses on investments (15,285 ) (208,462 ) (21,247 ) (208,462 ) Net change in unrealized gains on investments 27,438 166,377 30,024 30,643 Net foreign exchange gains (losses) (8,971 ) 24,756 (12,907 ) (13,956 ) 2,208 (14,341 ) (3,277 ) (173,033 ) Expenses Investment and advisory fees 1,709 857 4,146 4,128 Performance fee 11 — 938 — General and administration expenses 2,966 6,970 10,562 9,528 Helios Transaction expenses — 2,150 — 16,507 Loss (recovery) on uncollectible accounts receivable (6 ) — 6,073 — Interest expense 901 174 2,700 773 5,581 10,151 24,419 30,936 Loss before income taxes (3,373 ) (24,492 ) (27,696 ) (203,969 ) Provision for (recovery of) income taxes (2,127 ) (2,209 ) (1,774 ) 2,677 Net loss and comprehensive loss (1,246 ) (22,283 ) (25,922 ) (206,646 ) Net loss per share $ (0.01 ) $ (0.31 ) $ (0.24 ) $ (3.31 ) Shares outstanding (weighted average) 108,933,942 72,098,700 109,071,609 62,406,662

GLOSSARY OF NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES

Management analyzes and assesses the financial position of the consolidated company in various ways. The measure included in this news release, which has been used consistently and disclosed regularly in the company's Annual Reports and interim financial reporting, does not have a prescribed meaning under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. This measure is described below.

Book value per share - The company considers book value per share a key performance measure in evaluating its objective of long term capital appreciation, while preserving capital. Book value per share is a key performance measure of the company and is closely monitored. This measure is calculated by the company as common shareholders' equity divided by the number of common shares outstanding.