Telecure Technologies Reports Results of its Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telecure Technologies Inc. (CSE: TELE) (FSE: 6MZ) (the “Company” or “Telecure”) is pleased to report the results of its Annual General Meeting (“the Meeting”) of shareholders held today in Vancouver. All resolutions proposed in the management information circular for the Meeting were passed by shareholders.



Shareholders set the number of directors to hold office for the ensuing year at five, and supported each of the nominees – Harwinder Parmar, Joshua Rosenberg, Faizaan Lalani, Aman Parmar and Paul More – nominated by management for election as a director of the Company.

Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Harwinder Parmar 39,638,376 63.80 22,487,366 36.20 Joshua Rosenberg 39,611,298 63.76 22,514,444 36.24 Faizaan Lalani 39,650,976 63.82 22,474,766 36.18 Aman Parmar 39,648,050 63.82 22,477,692 36.18 Paul More 39,650,667 63.82 22,475,075 36.18

Shareholders also supported the re-appointment of GreenGrowth CPAs to serve as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year at a remuneration to be determined by the Board of Directors.

A total of 62,126,739 common shares representing 73.68% of the outstanding common shares were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting.

Further details on the matters considered at the meeting can be found in Telecure’s 2021 Management Information Circular, which is available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR.

About Telecure Technologies Inc.

Telecure is a U.S. focused health IT company that specializes in using technology to make healthcare more accessible and efficient. Telecure offers customized solutions for telemedicine needs. Through an acquisition strategy and unique customization capabilities, Telecure is focused on advancing its patient and user base. The Company provides a complete telemedicine solution via its platforms CallingDr™ and FindingDr™.

