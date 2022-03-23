Fanverse Launches NFT Marketplace Platform

Tortola, British Virgin Islands, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fanverse, an influencer focused NFT marketplace that incubates projects and offers their community exclusive luxury travel packages and experiences by way of NFT drops, has officially launched their platform. In addition to the launch of the platform, the project will be unveiling their first collection of luxury travel focused NFT’s later this week.



Fanverse was founded by Dillon Shamoun and Mike Vasquez. Dillon has organized over a dozen music festivals around the world and is one of the world’s largest digital media buyers. Mike is a recurring star on MTV’s Siesta Keys and a serial entrepreneur in the digital and social media sector.

The Fanverse platform is backed by several big celebrities and influencers and has built the platform from the ground up to be Web3's preeminent destination for all luxury and travel related NFT drops.

“We’ve spent the greater part of this past year connecting, building, and curating once in a lifetime luxury travel experiences for our community. The launch of this marketplace is the culmination of months of hard work behind the scenes, and we are thrilled to be able to show our community everything we have built,” said Mr. Shamoun.

Mike Vasquez had similar comments to share when he said: “The launch of Fanverse represents a new era of NFT’s, the projects launched on Fanverse will focus on utility and value creation in the real world. We’ve been able to negotiate several luxury travel getaways on behalf of our community, and only people apart of the Fanverse family will have the chance to take part in some of these once in a lifetime travel getaways.”

There are many new NFT drops planned by the Fanverse team this year in collaboration with some of the leading names in the social media, content creation, and the luxury entertainment space. The team will be announcing their first collaborative drop later this week so make sure to head over to their website for more updates.

Fanverse is a multi-chain NFT marketplace that blends fans, community, blockchain, and NFT technology, creating a new era of luxury travel and digital entertainment, powered by web3. The marketplace offers carefully vetted travel and luxury focused NFT’s collections, giving the Fanverse community exclusive access to once in a lifetime trips and experiences.

